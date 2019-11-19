NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College football team ended its 2019 season with a loss to No. 17 Monroe College Mustangs, 63-0. The Hawks finished the year with a record of 3-6.
Hocking recognized 15 graduating sophomores on the football team prior to the game and four graduating cheerleaders at halftime.
Hocking College struggled to get anything going as it could only gain 212 yards on 49 plays. The Hawks were 13-of-27 for 161 yards passing and rushed 22 times for 51 yards. They were limited to only nine first downs.
Hocking sophomore QB Tony White lll, who played his final game with the Hawks, passed for 161 yards passing on 13-of-27 with an INT and rushed for 12 yards on nine carries with a fumble. He finished with 1,156 passing yards, good enough for second on the school season passing list. White became just the third Hocking College quarterback to pass for over 1,000 yards in a career.
Freshman wide receiver Dae'Mon Charry and freshman running back Michael Lawence both rushed for a team-high 20 yards. Cherry also played backup quarterback near the end of the game. He completed one pass for 18 yards. He also led the team in receiving yards with six catches for 65 yards.
Freshman slot back Shawn Smith returned five kickoffs for 106 yards, avaging 21 yards per return. Freshman running backs Keonte Burton and Dae'Mon Cherry each returned a kickoff for 15 yards.
Sophomore safety Nelvon Besses led the Hawks Defense with 8 tackles.
Monroe was led by QB Dominique Shoffner who passed for 323 yards on 18-of-25 with 5 touchdowns. His longest pass was a 93 yard touchdown pass to their leading receiver Jevin Frett. Frett caught 4 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.
As a team, the Mustangs rushed for 145 yards on 29 carries. The defense recorded 44 tackles including one sack, three tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.