ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Hocking College had a plethora of big plays, leading to a decisive victory to start the season.
The Hawks won at Erie Community College's West Herr Stadium on Saturday, 60-14, to start the season 1-0.
Hocking College built up leads up 30-0 and 51-6 on its way to the one-sided victory.
The Hawks dominated the stat sheet, gaining 362 yards of offense and holding Erie Community College to just 59 yards.
Erie Community College also had negative-33 yards rushing, threw four interceptions and lost three fumbles.
The Hawks had a safety and scored two touchdowns defensively.
Hocking College quarterback Ditannon Otis completed 8 of 11 passes for 214 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ni-Keese Hodges-Demery caught two passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, as the Hawks had seven different players catch a pass.
Kevin Howard led the rushing attack with 45 yards on 11 carries.
Hocking College led 2-0 after a safety, the 9-0 after Otis' 50-yard touchdown pass to Brayden O'Dell.
It was 16-0 after Howard's 8-yard run.
The Hawks' defense had the next two scores, a 54-yard interception return by Izayah Aekins and an 80-yard interception return for Josiah Price. That gave Hocking College a 30-0 lead with 5:06 left in the first half.
Otis and the Hawks struck right before half, a 28-yard touchdown to Darnell Adams with two seconds on the second-quarter clock, giving Hocking College a 37-6 lead.
Otis was responsible for the next two scores, a 49-yard touchdown to Hodges-Demery and a 1-yard run for a 51-6 edge.
Hocking College wrapped up the scoring with special teams. Jeri Valesquez kicked field goals from 35, 27 and 25 yards in the fourth quarter for the final margin of 60-14.
It marked Hocking College's first fall game since 2019, as its 2020 season was canceled. The Hawks played three games last spring, going 2-1.
Hocking College will play its home opener on Saturday against Sussex Community College.
