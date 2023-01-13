NELSONVILLE – Hocking College has announced Craig Moore, who has served Hocking Athletics in various capacities since 2015, as its new Head Football Coach, per a release from the school.
Moore began his career with Hocking in August 2016 as the Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Compliance, and Assistant Head Football Coach. Moore volunteered with the college in 2015 and was instrumental in developing and launching the Hocking College Athletic Department. During the inaugural season of the Hawks Football Team, he was the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach.
“The Hocking College Athletic Department is thrilled to announce the hiring of our new head football coach, Craig Moore,” said Hocking Athletic Director Thomas Willison. “Coach Moore has been an integral part of our football program since its inception. We look forward to him building upon what is already a strong foundation. The future is bright for Hocking College football.”
“At Hocking, we are intentional about identifying and promoting our leaders,” said Hocking President Dr. Betty Young. “Craig is an example of our commitment to investing in our people.”
Moore said he is excited about the opportunity and is grateful to Dr. Young and Willison for affording him the opportunity to “lead the program that I care so deeply about.”
“I am honored to support Hocking College and the Hawks football program as its new head coach,” Moore said. “The student-athletes on this team have tremendous potential, and I look forward to seeing them realize their individual and collective greatness.
Moore grew up in Indianapolis, Ind. and went on to attend Quincy University, where he earned Mid-States Football Association Conference Player of the Week multiple times as the quarterback. As a senior, he tied the school record of making five total touchdowns in a game, which stood for six years. He was graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Sports.
He went to work as the Assistant Head Coach at Brown Middle School and the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach at South Bend Adams High School. After two years working in the education field, he moved to Athens to pursue a Master of Science in Coaching Education from Ohio University.
Before Hocking, Moore taught physical education at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart and was the Head Football Coach in 2014. Before the 2014 season, Moore was on staff in 2012 and 2013 as Federal Hocking Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach.
“I’m extremely excited to continue to build on the strong foundation that Head Coaches Al Matthews and Ted Egger laid before me,” Moore said.
Craig and his wife, Jennifer, have a daughter, Norah, and two sons, Kellen and Joey (also a student at Hocking College).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.