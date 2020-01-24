NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College men’s basketball team (11-7) defeated Southern State CC (0-18) on Monday, 107-52, to snap a five-game losing streak.
Southern State scored first to take a 2-0 lead seconds into the game, and led, 8-7, before Hocking would roll up a 38-5 run making the score 45-12 with 7:14 left to play in the first half. The Hawks kept piling up points as short-handed Southern State only had five available players. At halftime the Hawks led, 61-27.
In the second half, the Hawks came out fast and reached the century mark with 5:25 left in the game. The game ended with a running clock for the final seven minutes.
All 15 Hawks saw action and were led by sophomore forward MicKhi Freeman who scored a team-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He completed his game with a perfect 2-of-2 from 3-point range and added six rebounds and a steal. Freshman forward Jeron Tinsley added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to complete a double-double and a steal.
Freshman forward Shawn Paris Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore forward Elias Revelle scored 10 points and two rebounds. Sophomore guard Malik Weatherington contributed 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
As a team, the Hawks shot 46-of-88 (52.3%) from the field, 9-of-28 (32.1%) from 3, and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from the free throw line. Hocking out-rebounded Southern State, 70-17,dominating on the offensive glass, 34-3.
Hocking still ranks ninth in NJCAA Division lll in field goals made, averaging 33.6 buckets per game and seventh in total rebounding with 46.7 per game
Southern State was led by freshman Dartanion Battle who scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-22 from the field including 1-of-7 from three and converted 6-of-9 from the free throw line. He added a team-high six rebounds and an assist, three steals, and a block. Je'seus Harris added15 points — all in the second half — on 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds and a steal.
