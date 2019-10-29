CHILLICOTHE — The Hocking College men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Chillicothe to face the Ohio University-Chillicothe Hilltoppers and came away with a pair of exhibition victories. The men dominated the second half to win, 98-71, and the Lady Hawks handled the Lady Hilltoppers, 66-46.
In the men’s game, the Hawks — who trailed 36-34 at halftime — raced to 64 points in the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Hilltoppers, 64-35.
The Hawks were led by a pair of freshmen guards. Ben Hershberger tallied 19 points and Landon Sprigler added 17. Sophomore guard Donovan Saine dropped in 12 more as the third Hawk scoring in double-figures.
The women were paced by freshman guard Peyton Campbell with 22pts and sophomore forward Samantha Thompson with 18pts
Hocking opens the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1, vs Ohio Christian University (JV team). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in the Hocking College Student Center. The Lady Hawks start the regular season on Sunday, November 3, at Rio Grande (vs. the JV team) at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.