CHILLICOTHE — The Hocking College men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Chillicothe to face the Ohio University-Chillicothe Hilltoppers and came away with a pair of exhibition victories. The men dominated the second half to win, 98-71, and the Lady Hawks handled the Lady Hilltoppers, 66-46.

In the men’s game, the Hawks — who trailed 36-34 at halftime — raced to 64 points in the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Hilltoppers, 64-35.

The Hawks were led by a pair of freshmen guards. Ben Hershberger tallied 19 points and Landon Sprigler added 17. Sophomore guard Donovan Saine dropped in 12 more as the third Hawk scoring in double-figures.

The women were paced by freshman guard Peyton Campbell with 22pts and sophomore forward Samantha Thompson with 18pts

Hocking opens the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1, vs Ohio Christian University (JV team). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in the Hocking College Student Center. The Lady Hawks start the regular season on Sunday, November 3, at Rio Grande (vs. the JV team) at 1 p.m.

