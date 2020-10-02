ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans fought all game to get even with the Meigs Marauders.
As soon as they did, Meigs' Wyatt Hoover had the answer.
Hoover scored on a 65-yard fourth-quarter run to propel Meigs to a 12-6 win at Alexander High School on Friday.
The win allows Meigs to end a three-game losing streak, and improve to 3-3 on the season.
The Marauders are also 3-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Hoover put Meigs ahead 6-0 with his 2-yard run with 6:43 left in the opening quarter.
The score remained the same until Logan Neal broke through for a 39-yard touchdown run with 11:13 left in the fourth quarter.
The extra point kick was no good, but Alexander had fought back to a 6-6 tie.
Hoover's go-ahead score game just 22 seconds later, with Meigs going ahead 12-6 with 10:51 on the clock.
Hoover had 202 yards rushing on 22 carries for Meigs, also completed 5 of 12 passes for 52 yards with two interceptions.
Meigs had 275 yards of offense, compared to 268 for Alexander.
Neal led the Spartans with 127 yards on 17 carries, while Xander Karagosian had 107 yards on 27 rushing attempts.
Alexander will continue its regular season this week, as it hosts Belpre in a non-league game on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.