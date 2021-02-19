COAL GROVE — A history-making night for Addi Dillow led to the end of Federal Hocking's tournament run.
Dillow became Coal Grove's all-time leading scorer, powering the host Hornets to a 76-55 victory over Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional final on Thursday.
Coal Grove, a No. 5 seed in the bracket, improves to 21-2, while No. 12 Federal Hocking closes its season with a mark of 15-8.
Dillow scored 36 points, making 16 2-point field goals and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
Coal Grove jumped ahead 24-14 after one quarter, with Dillow scoring 10 points.
The Hornets led 39-25 at halftime, with Dillow scoring 22 first-half points.
Coal Grove continued to lead 54-35 going to the fourth, with Dillow totaling 29 points going to the final quarter.
Dillow has 1,560 career points going into next week's district tournament.
The game marked the end of the career for Federal Hocking standpoint point guard Paige Tolson.
Tolson scored 24 points against the Hornets, making six 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and three of her six free throw attempts.
Tolson scored six points in the opening quarter, then four more in the second quarter. She added seven points in the third quarter and finally seven in the fourth.
Tolson finishes her stellar Lancers' career with 1,480 points, including 525 this season.
Brennah Jarvis hit double figures with 14 points for Federal Hocking. She made three 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers and both of her free throws.
Senior Kylie Tabler added eight points for the Lancers, making a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Kyndal Snedden and Ava Tate added three points for Federal Hocking, while Alexis Smith had two points. Reagan Jeffers added a point.
Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks each scored 10 points for the Hornets, while Jaidyn Griffith tallied nine points. Hicks buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Coal Grove will play a Division III district semifinal on Wednesday against either No. 4 Fairland or No. 13 Chesapeake. Those teams were scheduled to play Friday night after a pair of weather-related postponements.
