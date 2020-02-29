The end of a season is always a difficult moment for any team, the realization setting in for seniors that they'll never play another game of high school basketball.
The Athens Bulldogs experienced those emotions on Saturday night after a 65-47 loss to Logan Elm in a Division II district semifinal.
One by one, the Bulldogs exited their locker room at Ohio University's Convocation Center, a group of parents waiting to great them.
Athens' season came to an end against the hot-shooting Braves, but it was still a winter of success for the 'Dogs.
Athens was tasked with replacing a talented senior class from a year ago, a team that won a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title, and a sectional crown.
Perhaps expectations weren't as high for the Bulldogs going into this season, but they still put forth a memorable campaign.
Athens finished 17-8, winning another league championship. Despite being a No. 6 seed in the Division II bracket, the Bulldogs still won a pair of sectional tournament games to return to the district tournament.
"It was still a great year, good group of kids," Athens coach Mickey Cozart said. "They have a lot to be proud of."
Athens was the higher seed in the matchup — No. 7 Logan Elm upset No. 2 Jackson to advance to its first district tournament since 2017 — but the Braves weren't going to be denied on this night.
Logan Elm (18-7) made a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter, setting the tone for an offensive-minded night.
"It felt like they didn't miss much, that's for sure," Cozart said.
The Bulldogs have had a lot of success with their zone defense this season, but Logan Elm shot Athens out of its defensive strategy.
Luke Baldwin's 3-pointer late in the first quarter allowed Logan Elm to lead 11-6.
Baldwin then came out and made two more 3s to open the second quarter, giving the Braves a 17-8 lead and forcing an Athens timeout. Cozart was forced to switch to a man defense at that point, the Braves ultimately making 6 of their first 10 3-point tries.
"You have to pull us out of that zone, and they're quick," Cozart said. "We couldn't stay in front of them. They just started getting easy ones and it just kind of escalated."
Isaac Ward's 3-pointer gave the Braves a 20-8 lead. Athens never had the deficit to single digits again.
Logan Elm cooled off slightly from 3-point range the rest of the way, making 8 of 18 for the game, but the damage had been done.
Athens did pick up its scoring, trailing just 34-23 early in the third after a Brayden Whiting 3-pointer.
But the Braves kept finding the bottom of the net, a 9-2 run extending their advantage to 43-25 after Jason Sailor assisted on Jared Harrington's basket with 4:43 left in the third.
"I felt like we traded (baskets) with them there for a little while," Cozart said. "We actually started scoring there a little bit, but they were scoring just as quick. It just got away, it got away. It's one of those games."
Logan Elm shot 64.7 percent through three quarters (22 of 34) leading 53-33 after Gabe Chalfin scored on a drive to the basket.
The Braves outscored Athens 42-27 in the middle two quarters. They led by as many as 24 points, 59-35, in the fourth quarter.
Ward led Logan Elm with 16 points and five assists, as the junior now has 1,011 career points. He made 3 of 5 3-point attempts.
Chalfin added 12 points and two assists, while Baldwin had 11 points off the bench. Jeremy Wietelmann also added 11 points.
Logan Elm will take on No. 8 Warren in Thursday's district championship game. The Warriors were 45-42 winners over No. 5 Waverly in Saturday's tournament opener.
Brayden Markins led Athens in his final game with 15 points and four rebounds. Whiting added 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Nate Trainer scored eight points.
Athens started three seniors on Saturday in Andrew Stephens, Markins and Trainer, with Reece Wallace and Jack Cornwell coming off the bench.
The Bulldogs may have had a lot of production to replace after the class of 2019 graduated, but the current team made their own history for the program. Saturday's outing was a difficult one, but Athens was one of only four Division II teams to make it to the Convocation Center this season.
"Just proud of them," Cozart said. "Like I said all year, it's the hardest working group of kids that I ever coached. That goes from top to bottom. They come in every day, we put them through a lot and they didn't complain. They just kept working. They genuinely like each other. That makes it fun to coach a group like that. I hate to see them go."
Logan Elm 65, Athens 47
Athens;6;12;15;14;—;47
Logan Elm;11;21;21;12;—;65
ATHENS 47 (17-8)
Andrew Stephens 1 2-4 4, Brayden Markins 5 5-5 15, Nate Trainer 4 0-0 8, Brayden Whiting 4 2-2 12, Will Matters 2 0-0 4, Reece Wallace 0 0-0 0, Jack Cornwell 2 0-0 4, Jacob Sayers 0 0-0 0, Will Ginder 0 0-0 0, Trey Harris 0 0-0 0, Bryan McMillan 0 0-0 0, Joey Moore 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 9-11 47; 3-point field goals: 2 (Whiting 2)
LOGAN ELM 65 (18-7)
Jeremy Wietelmann 5 0-0 11, Isaac Ward 5 3-3 16, Jason Sailor 1 0-2 3, Gabe Chalfin 5 2-2 12, Jared Harrington 4 0-0 8, Luke Baldwin 4 0-0 11, Tanner Holbert 0 0-0 0, Braylen Baker 0 0-0 0, Trace Smith 1 0-0 2, Tyler Baer 1 0-0 2, David Harden 0 0-0 0, Xavier Kellough; TOTALS 26 5-7 65; 3-point field goals: 8 (Ward, Baldwin 3 apiece, Wietelmann, Sailor 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 18-42 (.429), 3-point field goals 2-14 (.143); Logan Elm 26-44 (.591), 3-point field goals 8-18 (.444); Free throws — Athens 9-11 (.818), Logan Elm 5-7 (.714); Rebounds — Athens 21 (Whiting 5), Logan Elm 24 (Wietelmann, Sailor, Chalfin, Harrington 4 apiece); Assists — Athens 5 (Whiting 2), Logan Elm 14 (Ward 5); Blocks — Athens 1, Logan Elm 2; Turnovers — Athens 9, Logan Elm 8; Steals — Athens 5, Logan Elm 5 (Baldwin 2); Team fouls — Athens 10, Logan Elm 12.
