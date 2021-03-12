Before the Madness, there was the Methodical; or if you prefer, the Mundane.
It is difficult to imagine more humble beginnings for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but today’s 67-game hoops extravaganza, spanning nearly three weeks — one full month if you include the conference tournaments and “bubble watches” that have become an unofficial part of the event — began as an 8-team afterthought in 1939. Not only did the games often fly under the radar because of baseball’s spring training, but they were also overshadowed by the teams competing in the National Invitational Tournament.
Yes, you read that right. In the tournament’s early years, many of the nation’s top programs opted for the NIT. The allure of playing in Madison Square Garden in front of New York City’s fertile recruiting base was just too much for some schools to pass up.
Slowly but surely, the NCAA’s edition began to overtake its rival in prestige. The American Red Cross sponsored a benefit game between the champions of both competitions from 1943-45, and the NCAA winner came out on top each time. Then, in 1950, City College of New York became the only team to win both tournaments, and its road to the NCAA title was much more difficult — its average margin of victory was three points — than it was in the NIT, where it won by 19 points per contest.
The tournament continued to evolve and to get stronger throughout the next two decades. Hall-of-Famer Bill Russell helped make it a national event by leading the University of San Francisco to back-to-back titles, including the sport’s first undefeated season in 1956, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (or, as he was known then, Lew Alcindor) added to that appeal by helping UCLA win three straight (1967-69).
And let’s not forget Cincinnati knocking off big brother Ohio State not once, but twice, in consecutive title tilts (‘61 and ‘62), or tiny Texas Western, featuring the tourney’s first all-black starting five, toppling mighty Kentucky in 1966, college basketball’s equivalent of Jackie Robinson’s debut.
But, to understand the tournament’s evolution from a modest two-week collection of games that was aired only on regional television into the bracket-busting cash cow that now generates 80% of the NCAA’s annual revenue, one only needs to track it through the era of vinyl records, platform shoes, and Farrah Fawcett posters.
We owe everything we love about March Madness to the 1970’s, and these, in my opinion, are the reasons why, presented in a fitting Final Four format.
4. The End of the UCLA Dynasty
Alcindor’s trifecta of titles represented the pinnacle of the Bruins’ dominance, but they also won a pair of championships in the three years that preceded him and five of six after he turned pro.
That’s 10 national championships in 12 years. No other men’s basketball program has even come close to matching it. The next closest is Kentucky, which garnered four in 11 seasons between 1948 and 1958. Connecticut (1999-2011), Duke (1991-2001) and North Carolina (2005-17) have each managed three in a similar span since.
In fact, I would argue that UCLA’s run under legendary coach John Wooden is the single most unassailable achievement in all of sports, but that’s a debate for another day.
The Bruins were clearly a double-edged sword for the NCAA. On the one hand, they were polarizing enough to be popular. College basketball fans either loved the sky blue and poppy gold or loved to watch it lose. But, on the other, its unprecedented on-the-court success sucked most of the drama out of the annual national showcase.
It often wasn’t a question of whether UCLA would win the national championship, but who it would beat along the way and by how much.
Wooden retired after winning yet another title in 1975. The Bruins would remain a factor, reaching the Sweet 16 four more times before losing the championship contest in 1980, but they never fully regained their mojo. Other programs stepped into the vacuum, and the tournament’s popularity took off when four different schools closed out the decade by winning the final game.
3. Cinderella Had Staying Power
It seems to be a rite of Spring that at least one small conference school makes an improbable run deep into the tournament.
But for every Butler, that lost in the championship round in both 2011 and 2012, there are dozens of teams like Kent State (2002), George Mason (2006), Davidson (2008), Virginia Commonwealth (2011) and Loyola-Chicago (2018) that go down as one-hit wonders.
The 1970’s, by contrast, featured Cinderella stories that, in some cases, lasted the better part of the decade. So, instead of merely evaporating into curious footnotes, these programs developed rabid fan bases and launched themselves into permanent national prominence.
Ever hear of Villanova? How about Marquette? DePaul? If so, it likely has nothing to do with their football prowess; rather, it’s because each one established itself as a basketball-first, small-school powerhouse by putting together several successful tournament performances during the ‘70’s.
There are 353 NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs today, and every one of them plays in one of 32 conferences, many of which feature a dozen or more schools. In 1970, there were just slightly over 200 teams and 19 conferences, and most of those had between six and 10 members.
The result was that, in any given year, at least 50 teams played outside of the confines of a league. Prior to 1975, the NCAA would invite as many as six of these “independents” into the tourney, and because they had been cutting their teeth against a rugged non-conference schedule, these teams were more ready to wreak havoc than the smaller conference champions that are little more than first-round cannon fodder today.
Think of these annual entrants as top-25 staples Gonzaga or Creighton, and then imagine how interesting things would be every March if the field included a half-dozen of them.
That’s why the 1970 Final Four could include teams like Jacksonville, New Mexico State and St. Bonaventure, or how DePaul, Indiana State and Pennsylvania all qualified for the national semifinals in 1979. In between, Villanova and Nevada-Las Vegas each made the Sweet 16 three years in a row, Drake reached back-to-back regional finals, and Marquette capped off 10 straight postseason appearances by winning it all in 1977.
2. The Field Expands
The decade began with 25 teams — 19 conference champions and six independents — comprising the tournament field. Conference runners-up were ineligible and had to wait for an offer from the NIT. That led to some awkward situations, such as in 1971, when 5th ranked USC had to sit out despite its 24-2 record because both its losses came against its cross-town Pac-8 rival, top-ranked UCLA.
The season before, Marquette turned down the NCAA tournament after its coach, Al McGuire, became upset when his 8th ranked Warriors were slotted to travel 1,350 miles to Fort Worth, Texas, to play in the Midwest Regional instead of in the Mideast, held in Dayton, Ohio. McGuire chose instead to play in the NIT, which his team won easily. Immediately after, the NCAA closed that loophole so that its bid became the “take it or sit out the postseason completely” proposition it is today.
The watershed moment, however, was March 9, 1974, when #1 North Carolina State defeated #4 Maryland, 103-100, in overtime to win the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The game was widely considered the greatest college basketball game ever played, at least until Christian Laettner’s buzzer-beater sent Duke past Kentucky in the East Regional Final in 1992.
The Wolfpack would go on to win its first national championship, ending UCLA’s run of seven straight titles with a classic double-overtime win in the Final Four. It left the NCAA to wrestle with an existential dilemma. How could it bill itself as the ultimate college basketball showcase when the Terrapins — who were clearly one of the three best teams in the country — weren’t even playing in it?
The NCAA tried to deal with the problem (and to weaken the rival NIT) by sponsoring the Collegiate Commissioners Association Tournament, which was to feature the runners-up of the eight largest conferences. The lure of a manufactured consolation prize proved insufficient, though, and many teams (Maryland, for one) declined. The idea was discarded after two non-descript incarnations.
Finally, the tournament expanded to 32 teams in 1975, allowing the number of “at-large” bids to more than double. The move quickly paid dividends, as Big 10 runner-up Michigan earned another crack at league rival Indiana in the 1976 championship game. Alas, the Wolverines’ third try at taking down the undefeated Hoosiers didn’t go any better than their first two had, and they lost, 86-68.
The field increased to 40 in 1979, and then incrementally up to the iconic 64-team event by 1985. As more programs have joined Division I, more conferences have been created, but rather than reduce the number of at-large bids, the NCAA has simply added four first-round “play-in” games to accommodate the larger number of automatic qualifiers.
The growth of the tournament has had a fringe benefit, too. Since big-time programs often earn at-large invitations even when saddled with double-digit losses, teams are no longer afraid to load up their early schedules with heavyweights. So, instead of having to sit through a constant barrage of Kansas vs. Cupcake U. non-conference contests (as we do in college football), fans get treated to tasty matchups like those found at the Maui Invitational or in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.
1. Follow the Television Money
Eddie Einhorn was 22 years old and a law student at Northwestern when he decided that college basketball represented a huge untapped market in the television sports landscape.
Einhorn had been broadcasting the Final Four on the radio, after securing the rights from the NCAA for a small fee — “they were just happy someone was interested” — and distributing it to a handful of stations, including WOR in New York.
The best TV could offer, by contrast, was to show the ’62 title tilt live only to local markets in Ohio before ABC aired it nationwide via tape delay the following afternoon on its new “Wide World of Sports” program.
By 1965, Einhorn’s modest venture, TVS (short, simply, for TV Sports), had begun affiliations with the Southeastern, Big 8, Southwest, Missouri Valley and Mid-American conferences, among others. Games were now being televised regionally every weekend. Teams from other conferences, like the Big Ten, as well as major independents, were scrambling to schedule non-conference games they knew would be of interest.
The furor reached a crescendo three years later with the Game of the Century, when Alcindor’s top-ranked UCLA team was upset by #2 Houston, 71-69, before a crowd of 52,693 in the Astrodome and the sport’s first nationally televised live audience.
Einhorn eventually sold his enterprise, and by the beginning of the new decade, NBC had begun to dominate coverage, but it wasn’t until 1973 that the network started airing both semifinal matchups and the championship contest nationally instead of regionally. That was also the season that the two Final Four contests were moved from Thursday to Saturday, and the title game from Saturday afternoon to Monday in primetime.
Within two years, three of the four regional finals — the term “Elite Eight” was still a couple of decades away — formed a Saturday tripleheader on NBC, and the network had plucked UCLA’s play-by-play announcer, Dick Enberg, and paired him with former Lehigh coach Billy Packer to form the sport’s first great broadcast tandem.
Recruiting exploded into a national phenomenon. State-of-the art gymnasiums, like Kentucky’s Rupp Arena, began springing up everywhere, as no school wanted to be seen on television playing in a dilapidated, 3,000-seat cracker box. Coaches saw their annual salaries matched by contracts from shoe companies, who were eager for the free product placement that games provided.
Coaches became national celebrities, and the bigger the personality, the better. Notre Dame’s Digger Phelps would often dress for regional telecasts as if he were going to the senior prom. UNLV’s Jerry Tarkanian nervously and constantly chewed on a towel. Marquette’s McGuire would often tell Enberg and Packer the exact moments he was going to explode off the bench, giving NBC its best “reaction shots.”
Could you see Woody Hayes doing something like that?
Fans, though, ate it up, and in 1979, two events closed out the decade that propelled the tournament into the stratosphere.
The first was the launch of ESPN. The 24/7 cable sports channel had more than its share of growing pains, but college basketball was one of its early staples. Now, games were not regulated merely to a handful of regional “Games of the Week” on weekends; instead, people could watch games every night, many involving smaller schools and conferences they would never have seen otherwise. And, when the tournament rolled around, many of the first and second round contests could be carried live for the first time.
The tournament’s seminal event, however, remains its 1979 championship game. The epic encounter between Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans and Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores was the most hyped final ever and, in retrospect, may not have been hyped enough. The 24.1 share the game received in the Nielsen Ratings still makes it the most-watched college basketball game of all-time.
The event Einhorn began selling to local affiliates at $2,000 a pop went up for bid in 1982, with CBS wresting control of it from NBC for $48 million over three years. The tourney has been on CBS ever since, and the network recently added another eight years onto its contract for a whopping $8.8 billion!
Madness, right?
