ROCK SPRINGS — Even though he’s technically the team’s “new” varsity girls’ basketball coach, Heath Hudson is going to be looking at a lot of familiar faces when he stands in the middle of the Meigs huddle this winter.
The Marauders graduated six of their top eight players from a season ago, so Hudson — after spending three years coaching the program’s junior varsity — basically inherits the same core group he’s been working with all along.
“It feels a little odd,” Hudson chuckled. “But, comfortable, too. It helps that the girls understand right away what I’m trying to do and what I expect of them.
“Our biggest hurdle is going to be mental, trying to adjust to different looks and recognizing what the other team is trying to do to us,” he said. “We’ll have to hit mechanics hard and try to slow the game down for our younger players.
“At the JV level, girls are used to going from, ‘A to B to C’ without much adaptation, but the varsity game won’t let you do that anymore.”
Meigs will build around its two varsity returnees, junior Jerrica Smith and sophomore Mallory Hawley. Smith is the dribble-drive penetrator who will line up on the wing, while Hawley, an all-district performer in volleyball, is a situational swingman.
“She’s an all-purpose athlete,” Hudson said of Hawley. “She can play anywhere we need her to on the court — point, wing, block, whatever — and it’s a good thing, too, because we may need for her to do just that.”
Juniors Hannah Durst, Olivia Haggy and Bre Lilly, sophomores Meredith Cremeans, Emily Davis, Mara Hall and Alexis O’Brien, and freshmen Allie Gilkey, Charlotte Hysell and Rylee Lisle complete the entirety of the Marauder’s roster.
One doesn’t have to be a statistics geek to see the potential problem. Twelve girls in the program, and nary a senior among them.
“We’ll likely have to play two-quarter JV games until we get healthy,” Hudson admitted. “We’ve had a problem with attrition of late — graduating more than we take in — and so youth will obviously be a weakness.
“But, we’ve got a couple of good, all-around type athletes who were all-conference in other sports, and they were above .500 as a junior varsity team last year,” he added. “Our team chemistry is a lot better than it has been, too. There’s an enthusiasm and camaraderie here. These girls enjoy playing the game for the game’s sake.”
There’s also the intangible of recent success. The Marauders won a sectional championship last season, their first since 2000. With six seniors, several of whom had been starters since their freshman seasons, it seemed like a well-earned culmination of a four-year odyssey.
Now, the journey begins anew.
“In a lot of ways, we’re just trying to keep the same things going,” said Hudson. “We’re trying to emphasize defensive fundamentals a little more, since we are so young, and quite frankly, we got away from it a little bit because of the caliber of athletes we had.
“We’ll try to keep the full-court man press, but we may not have the numbers to do it a lot, energy-wise,” he said. “It’s the same on offense. We’d like to keep pushing the ball hard and to be able to play both in the half-court and in an up-and-down, tempo type of game, as we’ve done the last few years. But, while Mallory and Jerrica can do it, the others might not be able to as much.”
All of which leads to this bottom line: while other coaches pay lip service to the unknowns each season brings, Hudson’s cautious optimism can be considered completely genuine.
“It’s me, coaching the same girls, just kicked up a notch to a different level,” he said. “I really don’t know what to expect. It should be fun. We’ll see what happens.”
