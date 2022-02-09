The Southeast Ohio Swim League (SEOSL) Championship was held on Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center. The SEOSL is a conference of sixteen member high schools across Ohio.
The Athens Bulldog boys' team (268 points) was crowned conference champion by defeating a competitive field. Placing behind the Bulldogs were River View (192), Marietta (102), Cambridge (76), Tri-Valley (58), Newark (55), Portsmouth Notre Dame (49), John Glenn (40), Warren (31), River Valley (30), Bishop Rosecrans (27), and Coshocton (6).
Cole Huebner, of Athens, had quite a day winning both of his individual events and earning conference champion accolades. Cole's performances in the 50 and 100 freestyle events not only landed him atop the podium, but also landed him in the record books as his times broke previous league records.
Huebner was not the only Bulldog to be named conference champion. Sam Gutekanst claimed the 500 freestyle title. Campbell Hauschild won the 100 Backstroke. Caleb Huebner took home the top spot in the 200 Freestyle.
The Athens' relays also found a place in the record books. The 200 Freestyle Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay conference records were broken by a quartet of Bulldogs. Kenny Fridrich, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, and Cole Huebner established new marks that were previously set in 2008 by Granville.
Sarah Deering, from Athens, turned in the top performance for the Lady Bulldogs. Deering, a senior, earned conference championships in the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle events.
The Lady Bulldogs (90 points) finished in 5th place behind champion Coshocton (151), Tri-Valley (144), Marietta (121), and River View (92).
The OHSAA Swimming and Diving Tournament begins on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Ohio University Aquatic Center with the Sectional Championship. Competition begins at 12:15 p.m.
