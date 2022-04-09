Cole Huebner turned in one of the best swimming careers Athens High School has ever seen.
The senior will now set his sights on the next goal.
Huebner recently signed with Ashland University to continue his swimming career.
Huebner had a decorated career with Athens, highlighted by last season’s all-Ohio finish.
“It has been a long-term goal to swim at the collegiate level,” Huebner said. “I have been swimming competitively since I was 10 and have loved being with my teammates.”
Huebner will get the opportunity to compete with a new set of teammates at Ashland. He said he was impressed with the campus and the coaching staff, led by Kyle Walthall and Carlton Bruner.
Huebner also liked that academics is a strong part of Ashland’s program.
“I visited and was impressed by energetic team atmosphere,” he said. “Ashland won an award for scholarly All-American, meaning it is ranked amongst the top ten men’s GPAs in Division II.”
Huebner was the leader of an Athens swimming team that was undefeated in the regular season, including winning a team sectional title before finishing second at the district meet.
“Competing with a great group of athletes helps prepare me to be a strong teammate,” he said.
Huebner was busy during the state tournament, in Canton. He was eighth in the state in the 50 freestyle, and ninth in the 100 freestyle.
Huebner was also part of a 200 free relay team that was 14th, and a 400 freestyle relay that was 15th. His twin brother, Caleb, was a member of both relay teams.
The experience gave Huebner a chance to measure himself against some of the best swimmers in Ohio.
“I was blessed to have an amazing team with me including two relays and other individuals,” he said. “The state meet was very motivating and exciting. I am proud of our work including that Athens High School placed second at districts and had a strong presence at the state meet. Our team was undefeated all regular season. We had a great high school team that worked hard and a lot to celebrate.”
Huebner anticipates competing in similar events at the next level.
“I hope to be an individual and relay asset,” he said. “I love the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and butterfly events, but will be able to adjust to meet team goals.”
Helping the team win has been what Huebner has always done, whether it’s competing with the Bobcat Swim Club, or the Athens Bulldogs.
He gave great credit to one of his long-time coaches, Denise Humphrey.
“She inspired and encouraged me at every step of this process,” Huebner said.
Huebner said Dick Humphrey helped him in the weight room, as well as coach Nathan Hawes and one of his high school teachers, Alex Moody.
Huebner said he’s considering going into teaching and coaching. He’ll continue to train over the spring and summer.
“I will continue to train with Bobcat Swim Club,” he said. “I anticipate participating in meets including sectionals and Futures for USA Swimming, which are highly competitive.”
That competition will continue to push Huebner in the pool, as he makes the transition from Athens to Ashland.
