CHILLICOTHE — A season-opening pitching duel went in favor of Huntington.
Huntington scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off home run to outlast Alexander, 1-0, in the Spartans' 2021 softball opener.
Each team managed just two hits in the game, as Alexander's Brooke Casto and Huntington's Kylee Kellough matched up inside the pitching circle.
Each pitcher worked a complete-game two-hitter, combining to strike out 19 hitters.
In the end, Kellough was able to win the game with her bat. She hit the first pitch from Casto out for a walk-off home run, and the 1-0 victory.
Kellough gave up a pair of singles to the Spartans, as Micaela Moat and Erin Scurlock had Alexander's hits.
Lamerson added Huntington's other hit, a single.
Alexander is back in action on Thursday with a non-league game at Trimble.
