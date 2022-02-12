NELSONVILLE — Mackenzie Hurd has faced a lot of obstacles the last two seasons.
She lost all but two games of her junior season due to a major knee injury, but it didn't keep her from adding her name to a list of great Buckeye players.
Hurd scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday, helping Nelsonville-York win a tournament game in the process.
The No. 14-seed Buckeyes were 49-27 winners over No. 19 Northwest in a Division III sectional semifinal inside of Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Hurd, who also finisher her volleyball career with more than a thousand kills, said the team win was more important than the individual accomplishment.
"Like I said in volleyball, it's really not a goal of mine," she said. "It hasn't been something I focused on this season. I wanted to make a run in the tournament, this was nice to get off my chest before the next game."
Hurd needed just four points to hit the mark, and it took her less than three minutes to achieve against the Mohawks (9-14).
Hurd opened with a 3-pointer on the Buckeyes' first possession, giving her 999 career points.
Hurd hit another 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 5:26 left in the first quarter, giving the Buckeyes an 8-4 lead and herself 1,002 points.
The Buckeyes called a timeout to stop the game. Hurd was able to celebrate with her teammates and coaches before going into the stands to receive congratulatory hugs from her family.
"That girl's been through a lot these last couple years," Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said. "So happy for her. I'm just really glad that that's out of the way. We can focus more on basketball now. I can't say enough about Mackenzie. I love that girl. Great person. Great player. Very privileged to coach her."
Hurd finished the game with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting with eight rebounds and six assists.
The Youngstown State signee said the assists were important to her, as she got plenty of open looks for her teammates.
"That's my favorite part of the game," Hurd said. "I love to see other people succeed and enjoy the plays they can make and how I can get everyone involved. It's honestly my favorite part of the game."
The Buckeyes (12-11) were never threatened in their tournament opener, thanks in large part to their defensive effort.
Northwest was held to just eight first-half points, including a stretch of 11 minutes and 12 seconds without a field goal.
"That's just the matchup zone that we've ran all year," Cassady said. "After watching some film and looking at their personnel, I thought it was something that would give them some fits and obviously I thought it did."
Northwest was 3 of 22 from the field in the first half, finishing 12 of 45 (26.7 percent) for the game. The Mohawks had 12 turnovers, and missed all eight of their 3-point attempts. The Buckeyes won the rebounding battle, 34-26.
"I thought we rebounded so much better," Hurd said. "I had all my teammates beside me looking for a rebound and then we were working our way up the floor."
Airah Lavy led all scorers with 18 points, as the N-Y sophomore made 7 of her 9 2-point field goal attempts to go with four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
"Airah did a great job," Cassady said. "We're trying to rest Mackenzie some and she did a good job controlling the offense. Had some good takes. Really pleased with the way she's progressed on and off the court."
Brooklyn Richards had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for N-Y, while Alivia Speelman had six points and two assists.
The Buckeyes only got better after Hurd hit her milestone. Lavy's deep 3-pointer gave them a 15-6 lead after one quarter.
Northwest was held to just two free throws in the second quarter, as N-Y went on a 26-6 run to blow the game open.
The Buckeyes led 28-8 at halftime after Hurd scored on a drive, and they continued to lead 36-12 into the third quarter after Hurd assisted on Lavy's fastbreak layup.
Ava Jenkins hit double figures for Northwest, scoring 10 points.
Nelsonville-York will travel to No. 3 Fairland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a sectional final. The Dragons beat No. 30 Zane Trace 74-32 on Saturday.
The Buckeyes lost at Fairland 51-42 on Jan. 8, falling behind 19-10 after one quarter.
"It's definitely a big challenge," Cassady said. "They're playing really well. They have a great team and a great coaching staff. Tournament time, anything can happen. We went down there and spotted them a big lead. We've got to come out better than that, obviously. If we play like we did today, we'll give ourselves a chance and we'll see what happens."
Nelsonville-York 49, Northwest 27
Northwest;6;2;11;8;—;27
Nelsonsville-York;15;13;11;10;—;49
NORTHWEST 27 (9-14)
Ava Jenkins 5 0-0 10, Faith Jewett 1 0-0 2, Reagan Lewis 2 1-2 5, Audrey Knitter 2 0-2 4, Kloe Montgomery 2 2-4 6, Daria Compton 0 0-0 0, Mollyann Runyon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Jones 0 0-0 0, Harley Rigsby 0 0-0 0, Karleigh South 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Johnson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 12 3-8 27; 3-point field goals: 0
NELSONVILLE-YORK 49 (12-11)
Cayleigh Dupler 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Richards 5 0-0 10, Alivia Speelman 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Hurd 5 0-0 12, Airah Lavy 8 1-1 18, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0, Bianca Gerity 0 0-0 0, Haylie Bishop 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0-0 0, Kalina Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Kalena Sagage 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 2-3 49; 3-point field goals: 3 (Hurd 2, Lavy 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Northwest 12-45 (.267), 3-point field goals 0-8 (.000), Nelsonville-York 22-47 (.468), 3-point field goals 3-17 (.176); Free throws — Northwest 3-8 (.375), Nelsonville-York 2-3 (.667); Rebounds — Northwest 26 (Montgomery 6), Nelsonville-York 34 (Hurd 8); Assists — Northwest 5 (Jenkins 3), Nelsonville-York 11 (Hurd 6); Blocks — Northwest 3 (Lewis 2), Nelsonville-York 2 (Speelman, Hurd 1 apiece); Turnovers — Northwest 12, Nelsonville-York 11; Steals — Northwest 4, Nelsonville-York 6 (Lavy 3); Team fouls — Northwest 3, Nelsonville-York 5.
