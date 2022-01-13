NELSONVILLE — Mackenzie Hurd gave Nelsonville-York the lead.
Airah Lavy closed the door on a potential Athens comeback.
The Buckeyes' backcourt of Hurd and Lavy took turns in the spotlight on Thursday, leading N-Y to a 57-39 victory over the Athens Bulldogs inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
The duo combined for 38 points against Athens, keeping Nelsonville-York in first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
"It was a lot of work," Athens coach Phil Koska said of defending Hurd and Lavy. "Those girls, they just play hard."
Hurd had 23 points (on 8 of 15 shooting) with six rebounds, five assists and five steals. She had 19 points in the first half.
Lavy finished with 15 points, all coming in the second half.
"We kind of just take our runs when we can get them," Hurd said.
Hurd set the tone for the Buckeyes' 14th win in a row against their county rivals from The Plains, scoring Nelsonville-York's first 17 points of the game.
"She does everything she needs to do to get herself open and get in the right position, and she just plays hard," Koska said.
Athens never led, and the only tie was 14-14 after a Bailey Davis 3-pointer to open the second quarter.
Hurd answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and the Buckeyes played the rest of the way with the lead.
Hurd said she was just taking the shots that were open to her. She was aggressive, as she made six out of 10 free throw attempts in the first half.
"It was a game where we all needed to step up," Hurd said. "I just thought I was getting the same looks, so I should probably take every look I got."
The Bulldogs (3-10, 3-4 TVC-Ohio) played the Buckeyes tough despite Hurd's offensive onslaught. Freshman Asa Holcombe and senior Haylie Mills each scored seven points in the third quarter, and Athens trailed just 34-32 after Davis' field goal.
"She is improving game by game," Koska said of Holcombe. "She's getting better and better.
"She's stepped up big time and really lifted our team the last two games in third quarters."
The Buckeyes (9-5, 6-1 TVC-Ohio) won the game from there with defense, as Athens was held scoreless for a stretch of 5 minutes and 50 seconds.
That allowed Nelsonville-York to score 18 unanswered points, leading 52-32 after Hurd's steal and layup with 3:16 to play.
"Defensively, we focused more on getting in the passing lanes, and obviously not letting them get their second chances because they probably did out-rebound us," Hurd said.
Lavy was hot during that game-clinching run. She popped open from the left wing for a deep 3-pointer off a feed from Hurd to open the fourth, giving N-Y a 38-32 lead.
"I knew right when we were setting it up down the court, I was like, 'we're knocking this down,'" Hurd said. "We came off the third quarter a little cold, but I knew we were going to have our run."
Lavy connected on a jumper in the paint, made two free throws and scored off a feed from Cayleigh Dupler to push the Buckeyes' lead to 44-32 with 5:01 to play.
"They set some great flare screens and got Airah some nice, open 3s," Koska said. "She was able to knock those down, then she put the ball on the floor and drove, got a couple layups. That pretty much moved the needle in their favor. They just controlled the ball."
The Buckeyes played without regular starter Brooklyn Richards. Speelman had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Dupler added seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
Mills had a double-double for Athens with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Holcombe added nine points and five rebounds. Davis had seven points and Kianna Benton six points.
The Bulldogs will return home Saturday against South Gallia at 12 p.m.
Nelsonville-York travels to Meigs on Saturday for a TVC-Ohio makeup game, with the JV contest starting at 1 p.m. The Buckeyes will then focus their attention on Vinton County, as they host the Vikings on Thursday in a game that will go a long way toward determining the eventual league champion.
"We don't have a lot of depth and you don't know day to day if someone is going to be out with COVID or injuries," Hurd said. "Every day we just come out and work hard at practice."
Nelsonville-York 57, Athens 39
Athens;11;5;16;7;—;39
Nelsonville-York;14;8;13;22;—;57
ATHENS 39 (3-10, 3-4 TVC-Ohio)
Bailey Davis 3 0-0 7, Harper Bennett 1 0-0 3, Haylie Mills 5 1-1 11, Kesi Federspiel 1 0-0 3, Kianna Benton 3 0-0 6, Asa Holcombe 4 0-2 9, Annika Benton 0 0-0 0, Emily Zuber 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 1-3 39; 3-point field goals: 4 (Davis, Bennett, Federspiel, Holcombe 1 apiece)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 57 (9-5, 6-1 TVC-Ohio)
Cayleigh Dupler 3 0-0 7, Alivia Speelman 4 0-0 9, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Hurd 8 6-10 23, Airah Lavy 4 5-6 15, Bianca Gerity 1 0-0 2, Emma Fields 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 20 12-18 57; 3-point field goals: 5 (Lavy 2, Dupler, Speelman, Hurd 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 17-63 (.269), 3-point field goals 4-24 (.167), Nelsonville-York 20-49 (.408), 3-point field goals 5-18 (.278); Free throws — Athens 1-3 (.333), Nelsonville-York 12-18 (.667); Rebounds — Athens 48 (Mills 12), Nelsonville-York 33 (Speelman 7); Assists — Athens 5 (Federspiel 2), Nelsonville-York 9 (Hurd 5); Blocks — Athens 0, Nelsonville-York 5 (Speelman 3); Turnovers — Athens 12, Nelsonville-York 7; Steals — Athens 4 (Mills 2), Nelsonville-York 8 (Hurd 5); Team fouls — Athens 13, Nelsonville-York 9; JV game — Nelsonville-York 38, Athens 37 (2OT).
