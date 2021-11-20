NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York senior Mackenzie Hurd posted up on the block at the start of the fourth quarter on Saturday, multiple Belpre defenders crashing down on her.
Hurd calmly whipped a pass to a wide open Bianca Gerity, who was cutting to the basket, for an easy two points.
"She's back," Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said.
Hurd's return to the basketball court was a winning one, the Buckeyes defeating the Golden Eagles 59-44 in the season opener at Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Hurd missed all but two games of her junior season after suffering a major knee injury. Saturday marked her first home game since the end of her sophomore season.
Hurd had 23 points, eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots, doing a little bit of everything against Belpre.
"Not only is she a great offensive player, scoring wise, but she just makes everyone else so much better," Cassady said.
Hurd assisted on eight of her teammate's 14 made field goals. The Buckeyes were 7 of 14 from 3-point range, with four of those coming on passes from Hurd. She made 9 of her 11 free throw attempts.
"She draws a lot of attention, creates a lot of open shots for girls and credit to our girls," Cassady said. "We shot the ball really well, maybe better than we did all year last year, and that's probably a credit to Mack giving us open looks."
The Buckeyes (1-0) were shorthanded going into the game, as junior post player Brooklyn Richards was nursing an ankle injury that was suffered in their last scrimmage.
Just 48 seconds into the game, sophomore guard Airah Lavy had to be helped off the court with what appeared to be an ankle injury. She didn't return, but her teammates picked up the slack.
Junior guard Cayleigh Dupler tallied 12 points, making three of her five 3-point attempts.
"If Dupler can knock down shots, that just makes us so much tougher," Cassady said. "She's going to get looks. She can hit them."
Junior Alivia Speelman never left the court, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds.
"Alivia did a lot of great things," Cassady said. "I don't think she came out the entire game. I don't think I subbed the entire second half. Gritty win for the girls."
Sophomore Kyleigh McWilliams made her first varsity start, tallying eight points and handing out three assists. She made both of her 3-point attempts, also collecting five rebounds.
Sophomore Bianca Gerity came of the bench to score seven points and grab four rebounds.
"I was pretty proud of the way our young girls stepped up," Cassady said. "Airah going down, obviously we weren't anticipating that. For Kyleigh and Bianca to get their first true varsity minutes, they really stepped up tonight. Can't say enough about how they played."
Nelsonville-York was able to overcome the Belpre duo of Kaitlen Bush and Haley Alloway.
Bush had 22 points on 9 of 18 shooting, adding six rebounds and four steals. Alloway added 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Buckeyes never trailed and led 17-8 after one quarter thanks to Dupler's 3-pointer and Hurd's drive to the bucket.
Belpre (0-1) pulled to within 21-19 after a run of nine straight points from Bush.
Nelsonville-York closed the half strong with a 9-0 run. Hurd found McWilliams for a 3-pointer that gave the Buckeyes a 30-19 lead going into halftime.
The Buckeyes ultimately extended that run to 15-0, leading 36-19 with 6:18 left in the third quarter after Speelman scored inside.
The Golden Eagles trimmed the deficit to 11 points, 43-32, going to the fourth quarter, but Hurd helped put the game away.
She started the fourth with her find of a wide-open Gerity. Hurd then pushed the ball in transition, dishing to an open Dupler for a 47-35 lead.
Hurd then scored on a drive, made two free throws, assisted on another McWilliams basket before scoring on another drive for a 55-42 lead with 3:35 to play.
Having Hurd at the point guard position also helped the Buckeyes take care of the ball, as they only had eight turnovers. Belpre, on the other hand, was guilty of 17 turnovers.
The Buckeyes will have some time to rest up, as they don't play again until Dec. 2 at Athens.
Nelsonville-York will look to improve off of last year's 7-16 record.
The Buckeyes were 2-0 when Hurd suffered her injury. It was a tough winter at times, but Cassady said the coaching staff was focused on getting the program ready for this season, with Hurd back in the mix.
"We took some hits last year," Cassady said. "I think we continued to just not only try and get better last year, but playing for the future instead of doing some things that maybe could help us last year. We focused on just being able to play the game of basketball last year so we could hopefully capitalize on it this year."
Nelsonville-York 59, Belpre 44
Belpre;8;11;13;12;—;44
Nelsonville-York;17;13;13;17;—;59
BELPRE 44 (0-1)
Katie Woodford 1 0-0 2, Halee Williams 2 0-2 4, Kaitlen Bush 9 1-3 21, Haley Alloway 5 4-4 14, Allie Jaraucaro 1 0-0 2, Kelsi Van Fossen 0 0-0 0, Amber Amick 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 5-9 44; 3-point field goals: 3 (Bush 3)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 59 (1-0)
Cayleigh Dupler 4 1-2 12, Alivia Speelman 4 0-0 9, Kyleigh McWilliams 3 0-0 8, Mackenzie Hurd 7 9-11 23, Airah Lavy 0 0-0 0, Bianca Gerity 3 0-0 7, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 10-13 59; 3-point field goals 7 (Dupler 3, McWilliams 2, Speelman, Gerity 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Belpre 18-45 (.400), 3-point field goals 3-11 (.273); Nelsonville-York 21-50 (.420), 3-point field goals 7-14 (.500); Free throws — Belpre 5-9 (.556), Nelsonville-York 10-13 (.769); Rebounds — Belpre 35 (Williams 12), Nelsonville-York 27 (Speelman 7); Assists — Belpre 2, Nelsonville-York 12 (Hurd 8); Blocks — Belpre 0, Nelsonville-York 4 (Hurd 3); Turnovers — Belpre 17, Nelsonville-York 8; Steals — Belpre 6 (Bush 4), Nelsonville-York 8 (Hurd 4); Team fouls — Belpre 13, Nelsonville-York 9; JV game — Nelsonville-York 27, Belpre 9 (2 quarters)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.