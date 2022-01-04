BIDWELL — Mackenzie Hurd had a big night, and the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes earned a road victory.
Hurd poured in 27 points, leading Nelsonville-York to a 60-43 win at River Valley High School on Monday.
The Buckeyes improved to 8-4 overall, and 5-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
N-Y remains in a first-place tie with Vinton County and Alexander.
Hurd's 27 points came on 12 2-point field goals and a 3 of 4 effort from the foul line. She scored eight points in the first and third quarters. She closed the game with a 10-point fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes' 60 points came from four players. Airah Lavy also hit double figures with 15 points, making three 3-pointers, two 2-point field goals and both of her free throws. She scored 10 points in the third quarter.
Brooklyn Richards added 10 points on five 2-pointers for the Buckeyes. Cayleigh Dupler tallied eight points on two 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and one out of two from the foul line.
The Buckeyes led 13-7 after one quarter and 27-18 at halftime. They started to pull away in the third, leading 48-26 going to the final quarter.
Brooklin Clonch led the Raiders with 13 points, while Lauren Twyman added 11 points. Carlee Manley tallied eight points.
Nelsonville-York is scheduled to travel to Meigs on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.