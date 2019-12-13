NELSONVILLE — When it comes to track and field, Nelsonville-York senior Haley Hurd isn’t one to take a break from trying to find ways to improve.
No matter the season, Hurd is working on her craft of throwing the shot put and discus.
“You just have to keep working on your technique and you have to keep getting stronger,” Hurd said. “It’s going to sound cliche, but no days off. You have to keep working. It’s your fault if you’re not getting better.”
That work ethic has provided Hurd with the opportunity to continue her track and field career after high school. She recently signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at the University of Charleston.
A three-sport athlete at Nelsonville-York, Hurd said she likes the individual nature of track and field. Her success in the shot put and discus rests on her shoulders alone.
“I have basketball and volleyball, but something about track, the individual aspect of it excites me,” Hurd said. “If I mess up, it’s my fault. So I have to work on myself.”
Her track and field coach at Nelsonville-York, Jason Andrews, can attest to her work ethic. Even though she is in the middle of her senior season of basketball, Hurd is still able to juggle basketball and indoor track and field at the same time.
“Just this weekend she set the Nelsonville-York indoor shot record at a meet in Logan after playing in a basketball game on Saturday,” Andrews said. “She comes and throws with me, then goes to basketball practice. That’s just the kind of girl she is. She’s the kind of athlete that makes me love coaching after all these years. I’m going to miss her like crazy, but very excited for her future.”
Hurd is coming off a junior season that saw her place sixth in the Division III, Region 11 shot put with an effort of 36 feet, 2.25 inches.
Hurd will continue to work to chase her goals in her two events once the outdoor season commences in the spring.
“I would like to hit 40 feet in the shot put,” Hurd said. “That is my end goal in high school, maybe even break the high school record and at least hit 140 feet in the discus. You just have to keep working hard.”
Hurd said the campus appealed to her when she made her visits to Charleston.
“It’s very beautiful along the river,” she said. “They have a very nice track program and they were willing to give me something to go. I was willing to do it for them.”
Charleston is a Division II program that competes in the Mountain East Conference. Its program is led by head coach Nick Bias, with Justin Clickett serving as the throws specialist.
Hurd said making a decision early in her senior season was a priority.
“I don’t like to be rushed,” she said. “I don’t like last minute things. I like knowing what’s ahead, planning things. I’m really happy with my decision.”
Hurd credited her parents — Sandi and John Hurd — for helping her get to this point. Andrews’ sons, Noah and Isaac, also helped coach Hurd along the way.
“Jason’s been with me for six years,” Hurd said. “His sons Noah and Isaac helped me incredibly with my technique. They are very dedicated to helping me and I’m really appreciative of it.”
Jason Andrews has no doubt that Hurd will be successful. While she’s able to multi task now, the ability to focus on one sport in college will pay off.
“I’m thrilled that Haley will continue to throw at the college level,” Andrews said. “I’ve coached her in shot and disc since the seventh grade and she has always been one of the top throwers in the area. She is a three-sport athlete with volleyball, basketball and track, so I really believe when she gets to college and concentrates on one sport, and get next-level coaching, she will really excel.”
