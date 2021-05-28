CHILLICOTHE — Laikyn Imler enjoyed perhaps the best track and field day any Trimble High School athlete has ever experienced.
Imler punched her ticket to the state track and field meet in three events during Friday's Division III, Region 11 championships at Southeastern High School.
Imler is the first Tomcat to qualify for the state track and field meet in three different events, as she'll continue her season in the long jump, the 100 meter hurdles and the 100 meter dash.
Nelsonville-York also has a pair of athletes advancing to state competition from Region 11 in Braydin McKee (high jump) and Makhi Williams (200 meters).
Imler began her day in the long jump pit at Southeastern High School.
She competed in the second flight, and her third jump was a personal record at 16 feet, 11.50 inches. This distance put Imler in first place going into the finals, where the top nine had three more attempts.
Imler held first place until the final jump for Crooksville senior Greta Barker. She cleared 17 feet, 2.50 inches to take over the lead, and win the regional championship.
Imler still finished in second place, ahead of North Adam's Sierra Kendall. She was third at 16 feet, 6.50 inches.
Imler then went to the starting line for the 100 meter hurdles. She posted another PR, running in 14.59 seconds to finish in second place for another regional runner-up performance.
Imler was topped only by Mount Gilead senior Allison Johnson's time of 14.23 seconds. Imler was comfortably ahead of third-place finisher, Fairbanks sophomore Macy Miller (15.29 seconds).
Imler had a quick turnaround, going back to the starting line for the 100 meter dash.
Imler posted a time of 12.83 seconds to finish fourth, taking the final qualifying spot. She edged out Grove City Christian junior Bryana Trout, who was fifth at 12.92 seconds.
Ahead of Imler in the 100 meters was Barker (12.28 seconds), Peebles freshman Payton Johnson (12.58 seconds) and Worthington Christian junior Grace Hall (12.68 seconds).
Imler's efforts helped Trimble finish 12th as a team with 23 points.
While Imler will compete in three events at the state meet, Nelsonville-York put athletes through in two events.
McKee finished fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, taking the final spot in a crowded field.
McKee was one of four athletes to clear 5-10.
The starting height was 5-8, and McKee cleared that on his first attempt. When the bar moved to 5-10, he again cleared on his first try before missing three attempts at 6 feet.
Newark Catholic senior Drew Hess and Carey junior Anthony Bell each cleared 5-10, but Hess did it on his second attempt, and Bell his third attempt.
When Hess and Bell each missed at 6 feet, McKee was ahead of both via the tiebreaker.
However, Waterford junior Holden Dailey was in a dead heat with McKee, having also cleared 5-10 on his first try.
The two had a jump off, which was won by McKee to take the state tournament slot.
Adena junior Lucas Ray won the regional title with a jump of 6-3, followed by Seneca East senior Pieter Wise (6-2) and Colonel Crawford junior Carter Valentine (6-2).
Williams' efforts in the 200 meters will allow the N-Y freshman to finish his first varsity track and field season against state competition.
Williams ran a time of 22.95 during Wednesday's prelims. He improved on that time on Friday, running the race in 22.72 seconds for a second-place finish.
Williams was regional runner-up, only to champion Cy Starcher from Elgin, who won with a time of 22.28 seconds.
Williams was ahead of Africentric's Daniel Wagner (third, 22.73) and Fairbanks' Trey Good (fourth, 22.79).
Williams was also able to surge ahead of Adena senior Tate Myers, who won the district title in the 200 at 22.72 seconds ahead of Williams at last Saturday's district meet at Nelsonville-York.
Myers came in sixth on Friday at 23.17 seconds.
Athens County had a pair of placers in the girls' pole vault on Friday. Federal Hocking freshman Stella Gilcher was seventh at 7 feet, 4 inches.
Gilcher cleared the opening height of 6-6 on her third and final try, then cleared 7 feet on her second try.
Gilcher was able to get over 7-4 on her first try before missing 7-8 on her three tries.
Nelsonville-York freshman Bianca Gerity was eighth in the pole vault, also finishing at 7 feet, 4 inches.
Gerity passed on 6-6, then cleared 7 feet on her second try. She also cleared 7-4 on her second try before missing at 7-8.
Fisher Catholic's Abbey Krile won at 10 feet.
Trimble freshman Katelynn Coey also earned a spot in the podium. She was seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.17 seconds.
In the girls' 4x800 relay, Federal Hocking's Rosemary Stephens, Ava Tolson, Brennah Jarvis and Sage Helon were 10th with a time of 10:57.13.
Trimble freshman Faith Handley ran in the 100 meter hurdle prelims on Wednesday, finishing 14th with a time of 18.78.
Nelsonville-York's Reece Mohler ran in the 100 meter prelims on Wednesday, finishing 13th at 12.00 seconds.
Federal Hocking's Tolson also ran in the 1600 meter run, finishing 11th at 6:09.96.
Federal Hocking's Evan McPherson ran in the boys' 1600 meter run, finishing 12th with a time of 4:52.76.
Trimble's girls' team of Coey, Riley Wright, Ella Custer and Imler ran in the 4x100 relay on Wednesday, finishing ninth in the prelims at 53.87 seconds.
Federal Hocking's Reagan Jeffers also ran in the 400 meter prelims on Wednesday, finishing 14th at 1:08.25.
Nelsonville-York's Keagan Swope competed in the 400 meter dash on Wednesday, finishing 10th at 53.79 seconds.
Nelsonville-York's Airah Lavy ran in the 300 meter prelims on Wednesday, finishing 15th at 54.26 seconds.
Nelsonville-York's Trenton Morrissey was 15th in the 300 meter prelims on Wednesday with a time of 45.35 seconds.
Nelsonville-York's Courtnee Heskett was ninth in the 200 meter prelims on Wednesday with a time of 27.39 seconds.
Nelsonville-York's team of Javier Garcia, Morrissey, Williams and Swope were 14th in the 4x400 prelim on Wednesday with a time of 3:45.16.
N-Y's McKee also competed in the long jump on Wednesday, finishing 14th at 17 feet. 2.50 inches.
Nelsonville-York's Myles Cordray competed in the pole vault on Wednesday, finishing ninth with a jump of 10 feet.
Nelsonville-York's boys finished 18th as a team with 13 points.
The Division III state track and field will be held Friday and Saturday at Westerville North High School.
