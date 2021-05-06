MERCERVILLE — Laikyn Imler enjoyd a succesful night at the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division league meet.
The Trimble junior was part of four first-place finishes on Wednesday as the league's track meet was held at South Gallia High School.
Imler was an individual winner in the 100 meter hurdles, the 100 meter dash and the long jump as well as anchoring Trimble's winning 4x100 relay team.
Eastern and Belpre took home the team championships.
Eastern won the girls TVC-Hocking crown with a team score of 150 points, followed by Waterford (111 points), Federal Hocking (89), Trimble (72), Belpre (37), Southern (29) and South Gallia (13).
Belpre pulled away for the boys TVC-Hocking title with 171 points, followed by Waterford (142), Eastern (67), Trimble (55), Federal Hocking (28.5), South Gallia (26.5) and Southern (nine).
Imler accounted for 32.5 of the Tomcats' points. She opened the track meet with a win in the 100 hurdles in 16.23 seconds, ahead of Waterford's Jaelynn Bosner (17.25 seconds).
Imler followed that up by taking a win in the 100 meters. Her time of 13.44 seconds again edged Bosner's runner-up time (13.92).
Imler ran the anchor leg of the Tomcats' winning 4x100 relay team. Katelynn Coey, Riley Wright and Ella Custer joined Imler in posting a time of 55.38 seconds.
That time was well ahead of Belpre's 59.60 second-place finish.
Imler accomplished all of that while also winning the long jump competition. Her best jump of 15 feet, 9.5 inches easily beat the field, as Eastern's Sydney Sanders was second at 14 feet, 7.50 inches.
Trimble also won the 4x200 sprint relay, as Coey, Custer, Faith Handley and Wright won with a time of 1:58.42.
Trimble's Blake Stanley also won a pair of individual TVC-Hocking titles when he took first place in the 110 meter hurdles at 18.66 seconds.
Stanley also won the 300 meter hurdles at 46.31 seconds.
Federal Hocking took home a first-place finish in the girls' 4x800 relay. Rosemary Stephens, Ava Tolson, Brennah Jarvis and Sage Helon opened the track meet with a winning time of 11:51.57.
The Lancers also closed the meet with a win in the girls' 4x400 relay. Reagan Jeffers, Olivia Amlin, Jarvis and Helon posted the win with a time of 4:57.16.
Federal Hocking freshman Stella Gilcher also took home an individual title when she won the pole vault. She cleared the bar at 7 feet, 6 inches.
Belpre's Eli Fullerton won three distance events, but was pushed by Federal Hocking freshman Evan McPherson in two of those.
Fullerton, the Golden Eagles standout senior, won the 1600 in 4:37.59, ahead of McPherson's second-place time of 4:45.97.
Fullerton was a winner in the 800 meter run at 2:10.00, with McPherson finishing right behind him at 2:13.68. Trimble's Danuel Persinger was third at 2:14.27.
Fullerton also won the 3200 at 9:54.85 seconds. He also joined Nick Diaz, Blake Rodgers and Cole Hildebrand on a winning 4x800 relay team (9:05.20).
Erica Durst was a four-time winner for Eastern. The sophomore was first in the 1600 meter run (6:01.89), the 400 meters (1:03.80), the 800 meters (2:45.28) and the 200 meters (27.68).
Eastern's Layna Catlett won the discus throw at 114 feet, 1 inch, and the shot put at 35 feet, 8.75 inches.
Eastern's Steven Fitzgerald was the champion in the boys discus throw at 133 feet, 4 inches and in the shot put at 47 feet, 6.25 inches.
Belpre senior Ashton Yeater was also a three-time champion, winning the 100 meter dash (11.76 seconds), the 400 meters (54.02) and the 200 meters (24.47).
Southern's Kayla Evans took first place in the 300 meter hurdles at 52.50, just beating Trimble's Coey (52.83).
