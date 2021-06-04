WESTERVILLE — The opening day of the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championships was held on Friday.
Trimble junior Laikyn Imler and Nelsonville-York freshman Makhi Williams competed in preliminary races, with each coming up just short of a final inside Westerville North High School.
Imler competed in the 100 meter hurdles and the 100 meter dash.
Imler was was just outside of the top eight qualifiers for the finals, finishing 10th with a time of 15.59 seconds.
There were three heats in each event, with the top two finishers punching automatic tickets to Saturday’s finals. The next two best times across the three heats also qualified to join the field.
Imler ran in third in the second heat. McDonald’s Naomi Domitrovich took the second qualifying spot ahead of Imler at 15.40 seconds.
Steven Hills’ Mackenzie Hartman had the best qualifying time going into Saturday’s finals, running 14.71 seconds on Friday.
Imler quickly turned her attention to the 100 meters, where she finished 17th with a time of 13.06 seconds.
Crooksville senior Greta Barker had the best prelim time at 12.29 seconds.
Imler will still have a third event to compete in on Saturday, as the Division III long jump will start at 10 a.m.
Williams’ spectacular freshman season came to a close on Friday. He was 17th in the 200 meter run with a time of 24.51 seconds.
Williams ran in the opening heat, and was fifth there.
Williams was the first freshman from Nelsonville-York to ever qualify for the state track and field meet. He was also the only freshman in Friday’s field.
Purcell Marian’s Mark Burns had the best prelim time at 22.36 seconds.
Eastern’s Erica Durst also competed in the 400 meter prelim on Friday, finishing 11th with a time of 61.15 seconds.
Eastern’s Layna Catlett competed in the discus throw, and finished 14th at 108 feet, 4 inches.
Nelsonville-York junior Braydin McKee will compete in the Division III high jump on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Division II state track and field meet was held at Pickerington North High School, and Vinton County senior Elijah Williams competed in the long jump.
He finished in 14th place with a best jump of 20 feet, 7.75 inches.
Keystone’s Ryne Shackelford won the long jump state title at 22 feet, 9.5 inches.
