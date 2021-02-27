CHILLICOTHE — The Trimble Tomcats made it back to the Division IV district finals for the second season in a row.
Unfortunately, for the Tomcats, Jacey Justice and the Peebles Indians were still standing in their way.
Peebles won its third consecutive district championship, pulling away for a 66-40 win over Trimble on Saturday inside Southeastern High School.
The Tomcats finish their season at 18-5, district runner-ups for the second year in a row.
Both district championship game defeats have been at the hands of Justice and the Indians.
"It just wasn't our day today," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "It was their day. I ain't going to lie to you, I thought it was going to be our day today though."
The Tomcats could never get settled offensively against Peebles' 1-3-1 zone defense. The Indians' length inside and quickness out on the perimeter helped lead the 21 Trimble turnovers.
Many led to runout opportunities for Justice or freshman guard Payton Johnson.
"We watched a little bit of film on it," Richards said of Peeble's zone defense. "We went over it (Friday) for an hour. We thought that's what they would do. Their movement on it, their length on it, I don't think we attacked it good enough. I'll take full responsibility for that."
The Tomcats' only lead came at 3-2 after a Briana Orsborne 3-pointer in the opening minutes.
Justice had eight points for an early 12-5 lead, and the Tomcats were never really able to recover.
Justice, who surpassed 2,000 career points earlier this season and is a Western Carolina commit, finished with 31 points on 13 of 21 shooting. She added four assists and four steals.
Johnson gave her enough help on Saturday, scoring 14 points to go with three steals. The freshman made 10 of 12 free throw attempts.
"That was one of our keys, to not let them get to the free throw line," Richards said. "We knew that. (Johnson) and (Justice) are not missing fee throws. That's free points that we're giving them."
The Tomcats started out in man defense against Peebles, but were forced to switch it up as the game wore on. Trimble tried different defensive looks, but nothing was able to slow down Justice and Peebles.
Justice was able to battle through a leg injury during last season's district final, scoring 23 points in a dramatic 51-45 victory over Trimble.
The Tomcats at least won't have to see the senior guard again, as her Peebles career is coming to close after this tournament run.
"She's a great outside shooter," Richards said. "She goes to the basket."
Justice's 3-pointer lifted Peebles to a 29-14 lead in the second quarter. Her drive to the basket with 2:11 to play in the half gave the Indians a 33-17 advantage.
Laikyn Imler assisted to Jayne Six at the end of the half, allowing Trimble to cut the deficit to 35-20.
Trimble wasn't able to build on the momentum of that last-second basket in the third.
Justice hit a jumper, then assisted on Lilly Gray's basket at the rim for a 42-24 lead.
Peebles scored 22 points in the third quarter, leading 57-27 with 48.3 seconds left after Justice made three consultive free throws after being fouled outside the arc.
"They just out-played us," Richards said. "They out-coached us. They did everything that you could imagine and they deserved that district title today."
Peebles advances to the Division IV regional semifinals against Berne Union. That matchup will be Thursday at 8 p.m. at Pickerington North High School.
Saturday's district final didn't go the Tomcats' way, but there is reason to believe they'll be back.
Emma Beha is Trimble's only senior. She had five points, five rebounds and two assists in her final high school basketball game.
"I feel bad for (Beha), it was a pleasure coaching her," Richards said.
The rest of the Tomcats' lineup can return intact for one final run.
Trimble's starting lineup of juniors completed their third season playing varsity basketball together. The group has put the Tomcats back on the girls' basketball map, going 37-11 the last two seasons.
"You know us, we're going to get back to the drawing board and get ready for next year," Richards said.
Orsborne led Trimble with 13 points on Saturday. Imler added seven points, four rebounds and three assists, while Emily Young had seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a block. Six had six points and six rebounds.
Orsborne, Imler, Young, Six and Riley Campbell are all juniors in the starting lineup. Richards said they'll make the most of the offseason and come back stronger than even as seniors.
"We're go back to the drawing board and hopefully have a full summer this year with lifting and running and getting faster and going over stuff that we need to go over to make us better for next year," Richards said.
Peebles 66, Trimble 40
Trimble;7;13;11;9;—;40
Peebles;16;19;22;9;—;66
TRIMBLE 40 (18-5)
Laikyn Imler 3 0-0 7, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 4 2-2 13, Emily Young 3 0-0 7, Jayne Six 2 2-4 6, Emma Beha 1 3-6 5, Emily Calentine 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0, Adelynn Stevens 0 0-0 0, Madeline Yuska 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 7-13 40; 3-point field goals: 5 (Orsborne 3, Imler, Young 1 apiece)
PEEBLES 66 (18-1)
Natalee Workman 1 0-0 2, Marisa Moore 1 0-0 2, Jacey Justice 13 4-5 31, Payton Johnson 2 10-12 14, Lilly Gray 4 0-0 8, Summer Bird 3 0-0 6, Gabby Cobb 1 0-0 2, Rylee Barr 0 0-0 0, Gracey Rowland 0 1-2 1, Lily McFarland 0 0-0 0, Issy Scott 0 0-0 0, Caydence Carroll 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 15-19 66; 3-point field goals: 1 (Justice 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 14-47 (.298), 3-point field goals 5-16 (.313); Peebles — 25-51 (.490), 3-point field goals 6-15 (.400); Free throws — Trimble 7-13 (.538), Peebles 15-19 (.789); Rebounds — Trimble 30 (Six 6), Peebles 35 (Workman 8); Assists — Trimble 9 (Imler 3), Peebles 12 (Justice 4); Blocks — Trimble 2, Peebles 5 (Bird 3); Turnovers — Trimble 21, Peebles 15; Steals — Trimble 8 (Orsborne 3), Peebles 14 (Moore 5); Team fouls — Trimble 17, Peebles 14.
