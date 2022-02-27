WELLSTON — It wasn't the ending he wanted, but Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson had perspective after a difficult tournament defeat.
The Lancers, the No. 5 seed, battled back and forth before falling to No. 4 Western 66-60 on Saturday in a Division IV district semifinal at Wellston High School.
Federal Hocking still had plenty to be proud of in the 2021-22 season. The Lancers graduated five starters from last year's tournament game, and relied on a mixture of youth and upperclassmen this season.
Thompson said he wasn't sure when the year started what to expect.
"It's like we told them in the locker room, what we accomplished compared to were we thought we might be is great in our eyes," Thompson said. "I told you, we might be a couple games above .500 at best. These guys put the work in this summer. We grew game by game."
Federal Hocking finishes the season with an 18-5 record, having won a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title and advancing to the district tournament for the third season in a row.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, it's also the third season in a row they have fallen a game shy of the district championship game.
Western's balance ended up winning the day. Guard Kolten Miller scored 20 points, post Chase Carter had 17 points and 11 rebounds, as the Indians (21-2) were able to win after pulling ahead slightly in the final quarter.
Drew Haggy (15 points, five steals, four rebounds) and Noah Whitt (12 points, six rebounds, two assists) gave Western four players in double figures.
"They're definitley a challenge," Thompson said. "Every one of their kids can shoot. They handle the ball. We did what we could do to prepare for it."
Federal Hocking also countered with four players in double figures. Andre Crockwell had 17 points and two assists, while Lane Smith and Tariq Cottrill each scored 12 points. Andrew Airhart added 11 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
It was a mini run for Western to start the fourth quarter that seemed to make all the difference.
Federal Hocking led 19-11 after one quarter, 32-31 at halftime and the game was still tied at 47-47 late in the third quarter.
Cotrill assisted on Tyler Rogers' basket in the post to pull Federal Hocking to within 53-52 with 5:27 to play.
Western answered with two Haggy free throws, then Miller's three-point play lifted the Indians to a 58-52 lead.
It was only a 5-0 spurt, but the six-point deficit was Federal Hocking's largest of the game to that point.
"That hurts when you've got that caliber of a team," Thompson said. "I knew it was going to be a ballgame from the tip. You let either team get a little bit of a lead, it's hard to come back from that. You have to go blow for blow in those type of games."
The Lancers made a final push, getting to within 60-58 after Crockwell scored on a steal and transition layup with 2:07 to play.
Western always had an answer. Miller followed with a jumper, and Whitt's free throw with 1:25 left put Federal Hocking in a 63-58 deficit.
Their backs against the wall, Cottrill came up with a steal that led to another Crockwell layup, cutting the deficit to 63-60 with 1:03 remaining.
Western turned the ball over seconds later, giving Federal Hocking a chance to get closer.
The Lancers missed a pair of 3-pointers on the ensuing possession, and had another chance after an offensive rebound but a traveling call gave the ball back to Western with 24.3 seconds on the clock.
Thompson said that while the 3-pointers were both good looks by Crockwell and Smith, the Lancers weren't necessarily looking for a long-range shot with time still left on the clock.
"We did get two open looks, the third look was more contested," he said. "Unfortunately we turned the ball over. No, it wasn't what we were looking for. One of those shots could have went, but they didn't."
Whitt split a pair of free throws for a 64-60 lead with 16.6 seconds remaining. The Lancers missed a 3 on the other end, and the Indians put the finishing touches on the game with two Haggy free throws with 7.1 seconds left.
Federal Hocking couldn't find the touch from long distance, going 5 of 23 from 3-point range. The Lancers were 19 of 30 from inside the arc.
The Lancers built an early lead, scoring the final eight points of the opening quarter to lead 19-11 after Airhart's basket.
Federal Hocking still led 22-15 after Gaige McVey rolled home a 3-pointer, and 26-20 after an Airhart field goal.
Western rallied back with an 11-2 run, going ahead 31-28 after two Carter free throws.
Smith scored in the paint, then Crockwell picked up a steal and scored at the basket to beat the buzzer, putting Federal Hocking ahead 32-31 at halftime.
Carter helped turn the game in Western's favor in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, the second putting Federal Hocking behind 39-34.
Federal Hocking recovered to lead 46-43 after Cottrill split a pair of free throws with 1:42 left in the third.
Miller scored in the closing seconds of the third for a 49-47 lead, and Western never trailed in the final quarter.
The Indians will face Trimble in a district final on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Wellston.
Federal Hocking was trying to get a third game against the Tomcats, but instead will look to next year. The Lancers will have Cottrill and Airhart returning as juniors to lead the way.
Federal Hocking will lose the services of Crockwell, Smith, Rogers and McVey from Saturday's lineup.
The Lancers were trying to win a district semifinal game for the first time since 1970. They've come a long way in the last four seasons under Thompson, but it's still the one hurdle they've yet to clear.
"Unfortunately, we get to this game again, another 52 year drought and we can't get past this game for some reason," Thompson said. "Hopefully one day we will, but I'm proud of what these boys accomplished this year."
Western 66, Federal Hocking 60
Federal Hocking;19;13;15;13;—;60
Western;11;20;18;17;—;66
FEDERAL HOCKING 60 (18-5)
Lane Smith 5 2-2 12, Tariq Cottrill 4 1-2 12, Andre Crockwell 8 1-2 17, Andrew Airhart 4 2-2 11, Tyler Rogers 2 1-2 5, Caden Chapman 0 0-0 0, Gaige McVey 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 24 7-10 60; 3-point field goals: 5 (Cottrill 3, Airhart, McVey 1 apiece)
WESTERN 66 (21-2)
Reed Brewster 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 3 9-10 15, Kolten Miller 7 4-5 20, Noah Whitt 4 4-6 12, Chase Carter 5 5-6 17, Kam Janes 0 0-2 0, Gavin Myers 1 0-0 2, Sean Kerns 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 22-29 66; 3-point field goals: 4 (Miller, Carter 2 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 24-53 (.453), 3-point field goals 5-23 (.217), Western 20-42 (.476), 3-point field goals 4-12 (.333); Free throws — Federal Hocking 7-10 (.700), Western 22-29 (.759); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 28 (Airhart, Rogers 9 apiece), Western 29 (Carter 11); Assists — Federal Hocking 10 (Cottrill 3), Western 8 (Brewster, Whitt, Carter 2 apiece); Blocks — Federal Hocking 4 (Airhart 3), Western 1; Turnovers — Federal Hocking 13, Western 11; Steals — Federal Hocking 6 (Crockwell 2), Western 9 (Haggy 5); Team fouls — Federal Hocking 20, Western 14.
