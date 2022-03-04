WELLSTON — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell talks often throughout the season about building winning traditions throughout the Tomcats' basketball program.
Two years ago, the Tomcats graduated four key players from a team that advanced to the regional tournament. New faces from the JV team were called upon the next season.
The Tomcats never missed a beat these last two seasons, continuing their winning ways.
"They saw what the other kids did," Caldwell said. "They wanted to duplicate it. They're a great group of kids. Tremendous group of kids. I hope I get the opportunity to coach another group of seniors like these."
Unfortunately for Caldwell and the senior-laden Tomcats, the end of the season came on Friday at Wellston High School.
Western seemingly had a defensive answer for every move Trimble made, leading to a 56-40 victory in a Division IV district championship game.
The Indians (23-2) denied the Tomcats in their bid for a third consecutive district title.
"They just don't care about individual accolades," Western coach Doug Williams said about his players. "They don't care. They understand what their job is. Some of these guys we've had for three years so that helps them understand that."
Trimble scored the game's first seven points, leading 19-14 after one quarter.
The Tomcats only managed 21 points the rest of the way as Western eventually pulled out of reach.
"I think they just flat out hit us in the mouth and we didn't know how to respond to it, and I'm shocked because we had a great week of practice," Caldwell said. "I thought we were focused and ready to go. First quarter, yes. From then on, it wasn't very good."
Western held Trimble's Blake Guffey well below his 23.0 point per game average. The Tomcats' senior leader was never able to get going after picking up two early fouls, finishing with six points, four rebounds and two blocks on 3 of 5 shooting.
"It wasn't the fact that we weren't trying to give him the ball," Caldwell said. "We were just out of character with some of the things that we did, but that's maybe two games in a row that was out of character."
The Tomcats trailed most of last Saturday's district semifinal against Notre Dame before rallying for a 49-48 victory.
They seemingly had an opening in the fourth quarter on Friday to put some pressure on Western.
The Indians went ahead 48-34 with 1:20 left in the third quarter after Kolten Miller's layup.
Western would go the next 6 minutes and 45 seconds without scoring a point.
However, the Tomcats only scored six points during that time period, getting to within 48-40 after two Tucker Dixon free throws with 5:04 to play.
The Tomcats had chances to get closer, but ultimately were staring at a 52-40 deficit after Drew Haggy's basket ended Western's drought, followed by two Miller free throws with 2:27 remaining.
"We had so may wasted opportunities where we just played NBA basketball," Caldwell said. "We didn't run our offenses. We forgot what we were going to do."
The Tomcats were 14 of 32 (43.8) from the field for the game, but 7 of 22 (31.8 percent) the final three quarters.
With the way the Indians were defending, they essentially won the game with their huge second quarter.
Western outscored Trimble 24-9, leading 38-28 at halftime after Haggy scored on a reverse layup to beat the buzzer.
The Indians were 9 of 13 from the field in the second quarter, and 7 of 12 for the first half from 3-point range.
They started to gain separation when Miller's three-point play was followed by consecutive 3-pointers by Reed Brewster for a 33-25 edge. Miller added another 3-pointer to give Western a 10-point second-quarter lead.
The Indians didn't make another 3-pointer in the second half, but they didn't need to after their torrid second quarter.
"We didn't get out on their shooters," Caldwell said. "I'd like to answer why, but I can't answer. We knew that they were going to do that. We knew that Miller was a great player and he was going to hit shots."
Miller, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, led Western with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
Noah Whitt had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Chase Carter added 10 points in the post. Brewster had nine points on three 3-pointers, while Haggy scored eight points.
"If Carter would have scored 30 tonight, Miller would have been happy," Williams said. "If Miller had scored 30, Carter's happy. They don't care. They want to win. They enjoy each other. They genuinely enjoy each other off the floor."
The Indians advance to Tuesday's Division IV regional semifinal, taking on Valley in the Convocation Center at 8 p.m.
Valley rallied past Fairfield 47-46 in Friday's second district championship.
Bryce Downs led Trimble with 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting with six rebounds. Tyler Weber continued to battle through an ankle injury to score eight points, while Austin Wisor had five points and three assists.
It's a disappointing finish to a spectacular season for the Tomcats, who won a second straight Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title and were playing in the district finals for the fourth season in a row.
The Tomcats have an incredible a record of 82-14 the last four seasons, including 41-6 the last two seasons. Guffey was a starter for the last four years and will graduate as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,824 points.
"I don't want to take away from the seniors," Caldwell said. "They had a phenomenal career. Four years, I don't know how many they won. I know in the last two years, 41 wins and six losses? A lot of people would absolutely go insane to have that kind of record."
Western 56, Trimble 40
Western;14;24;10;8;—;56
Trimble;19;9;8;4;—;40
WESTERN 56 (23-2)
Reed Brewster 3 0-1 9, Drew Haggy 4 0-1 8, Kolten Miller 6 3-5 18, Noah Whitt 5 0-0 11, Chase Carter 5 0-0 10, Kam Janes 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 0 0-0 0, Gavin Myers 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 3-7 56; 3-point field goals: 7 (Brewster, Miller 3 apiece, Whitt 1)
TRIMBLE 40 (21-2)
Tucker Dixon 1 2-2 4, Blake Guffey 3 0-0 6, Tyler Weber 3 0-0 8, Austin Wisor 1 2-2 5, Bryce Downs 5 5-7 15, Cole Wright 0 0-0 0, Michael Clark 1 0-0 2, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 9-11 40; 3-point field goals: 3 (Weber 2, Wisor 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Western 23-47 (.489), 3-point field goals 7-16 (.438), Trimble 14-32 (.438), 3-point field goals 3-6 (.500); Free throws — Western 3-7 (.429), Trimble 9-11 (.818); Rebounds — Western 21 (Miller 8), Trimble 22 (Downs 6); Assists — Western 8 (Whitt 4), Trimble 8 (Wisor 3); Blocks — Western 2 (Miller 2), Trimble 2 (Guffey 2); Turnovers — Western 8, Trimble 15; Steals — Western 6 (Carter 2), Trimble 4; Team fouls — Western 10, Trimble 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.