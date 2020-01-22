JACKSON — A battle of state-ranked teams went the way of the Jackson Ironmen.
Jackson pulled away for a 64-46 victory over the visiting Alexander Spartans on Tuesday.
Jackson, ranked No. 10 in Division II in the latest Associated Press poll, improved to 14-2.
Alexander, which was ranked 11th in the Division III AP poll, falls to 11-3 after having a four-game winning streak end.
Jackson jumped ahead 7-0 in the game's opening minutes, and led 13-9 after one quarter.
Alexander responded by going ahead 17-15 halfway through the second quarter.
The Ironmen used a 10-0 run to lead 25-17 at halftime.
Jackson continued its push in the third quarter, leading 36-19, then 49-32 going to the fourth.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander with 12 points, seven coming in the first half. Lucas Markins followed with nine points, all coming in the fourth quarter. J.K. Kearns scored eight points, all coming in the third quarter. Caleb Terry and Kaleb Easley each scored six points for Alexander, while Colby Carsey added five points.
Drew Bragg led Jackson with 17 points, while Caleb Wallis added 15 points. Griffith Brown added 11 points, while Caden Donaldson had nine points and Braxton Hammond eight points.
Alexander will quickly turn the page on this one, as it travels to Athens on Friday.
Alexander is 6-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, while Athens enters at 5-1 in league play.
