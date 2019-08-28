It was 20 years ago, and another high school football season was minutes from getting underway.
It was a hot, muggy Friday night and fans packed into the football stadium at the old Jackson High School.
The Wellston Golden Rockets were in town for the annual week one showdown. They had a stacked offensive backfield featuring senior Chris Hutchinson and sophomore Brad Young.
In the home Ironmen locker room, I was a wide-eyed sophomore. After growing up watching Jackson games from the stands, I was now part of the varsity team for the first time. If you went to Jackson or Wellston, your first time experiencing the Friday night lights was usually in this county rivalry.
Jackson was considered the underdog by many observers after graduating a huge senior class from the year before. A newspaper clipping of the football picks from the local paper hung inside our locker room. Nearly every writer at the paper picked Wellston, even the ones who were from Jackson.
Our coaches didn’t hesitate to use that as bulletin board material. Randy Layton, who was going into his second Jackson-Wellston game as head coach, held the newspaper clipping up in front of the team as he delivered his final pregame speech.
I’d like to remember exactly how Layton delivered the message — as a sports writer, I would now consider it to be off the record — but it went something along the lines of, “We beat them every year and nobody picks us!” He tore the newspaper clipping up, and everyone in the locker room roared.
Hutchinson and Young would both go on to play for Ohio University, but they were shut out on this night. Final score was Jackson 20, Wellston 0.
It was a scene that played out every year of my high school career. Wellston was always the favorite. Young was one of the best players to ever play in the area. Surely the Rockets would down the Ironmen before he graduated. That was what we heard.
Then every year, we found a way to win the game. It was a close 29-20 win at Wellston in 2000. Then in 2001, we rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit behind 205 yards rushing from fullback David Swisher and four total touchdowns from quarterback Michael Holdren for a 44-33 win.
Young finished with 182 yards of offense, but it wasn’t enough.
After the 2001 game, Jackson had defeated Wellston 11 times in a row. It was a streak that every player for Jackson was aware of. It served as motivation, but almost as fear at the same time. The pressure to not be the team to be the team to end the streak was felt immensely.
I can say from experience that it was one of the toughest games on Jackson’s schedule at the time. There was no talk of ending the series because of Jackson being too good, or too big. The Rockets always thought the next season would be their year.
And many times, it almost was. Jackson survived a dramatic 28-26 win at C.H. Jones Field in 2002. A last-second touchdown by all-Ohio quarterback Jared Humphreys led the Ironmen to a come-from-behind 27-21 win in 2003.
Jackson was finding a way to win every year, but surely there was no way these games would ever end, right?
Sadly, the end has come for the Jackson-Wellston rivalry. The 106th meeting will be the final one. It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Jackson is expecting such a big crowd that shuttles will be available for people who park down at the middle school. Gates will open at 5 p.m., three hours before the game.
Living on the Jackson side of the rivalry, you always enjoyed the tradition that became the season-opening win over Wellston. But you also wondered at what point the rivalry would become too one-sided to continue.
The end came back in 2018, when Wellston decided it would not renew the contract to continue playing after 2019. The game always delivers a huge crowd, so the gate money is hard to turn down for the schools, but the contests were no longer as competitive as they were at the turn of the century.
While, I hate to see the rivalry end, I understand Wellston’s view point. Jackson has won 27 of the last 28 meetings, and 43 of the last 49 dating back to 1969. Wellston has defeated Jackson 26 times, but 10 of those occurred by 1937 and another six happened during a seven-year stretch in the 1960s.
And while Wellston’s administration had its reasons for ending the series, it’s sad to think that the two county teams so close to each with so much history against each other will never play again. Imagine if Trimble and Nelsonville-York got to the point where one school decided it was done with the series?
Future players at both programs won’t be able to experience the hype during the summer that leads up to the game, or the pageantry that goes into each contest. The trash talk I’ve seen on message boards and social media from Wellston fans over the years makes me think a lot of their fan base still had a competitive desire to continue to try and beat Jackson.
That desire led to one of the more memorable moments of the series, Wellston ending its losing streak to Jackson at 19 games with a 33-13 upset in 2010.
Wellston fans stormed the field afterwards. The PA announcer screamed that the streak had ended, while Jackson fans walked back to our cars in a daze.
At the time, it seemed like an event that would allow the series to continue for years to come, as Wellston proved that it could be done.
Instead, the tide turned the other way. Jackson, under the guidance of the program’s all-time winningest coach Andy Hall, has made the playoffs six times since that loss in 2010 while Wellston hasn’t enjoyed a winning season.
Time will march on, and soon a new wave of players for Wellston and Jackson will know Oak Hill and Logan as their week one nemesis. They will only know of Jackson-Wellston games by hearing stories from old folks like myself.
Perhaps some day the schools will play again, but that likely wouldn’t happen for quite some time.
For now, the 106th meeting will have to serve as the final one.
In Jackson, it’s ‘Wellston Week’ for the final time and in Wellston, it’s ‘Jackson Week’ for the last time.
After more than a century of county battles, and decades of week-one meetings, bragging rights are on the line for the final time.
Go Ironmen.
{em style=”font-size: 12px ”}Kevin Wiseman is the sports editor at The Athens Messenger. Send him an email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com. {/em}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.