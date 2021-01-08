NELSONVILLE — Hannah Jacks led the River Valley Raiders to a key win on Thursday.
The River Valley senior scored 26 points in the Raiders' 48-30 win at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
It's River Valley's first win in girls' basketball against Nelsonville-York since joining the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division for the 2014-15 season. The Raiders had been 0-12 in league play against the Buckeyes before Thursday's win.
Jacks scored eight points in the first quarter, two in the second, six in the third and 10 in the fourth. She made 10 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and three of her four free throw attempts.
Lauren Twyman added 13 points in the win. Sierra Somerville had seven points and Zoe Milliron two points.
Kalina Hernandez led Nelsonville-York (4-8, 2-4 TVC-Ohio) with 11 points, seven coming in the second quarter. Alivia Speelman added eight points, and Airah Lavy scored six points. Ashleigh Cantrell scored three points and Cayleigh Dupler two points.
Nelsonville-York 41, Wellston 37 (Wednesday)
WELLSTON — A big second quarter propelled Nelsonville-York to a much needed victory on Wednesday.
The Buckeyes held off Wellston, 41-37, in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game.
The win ended a five-game losing streak for Nelsonville-York, which improved to 4-7. The Buckeyes also improved to 2-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Wellston led 10-5 after one quarter, and still led 12-6 before the Buckeyes put together a 13-0 run to close the half.
The Buckeyes outscored Wellston 14-2 in the second quarter, leading 19-12 at halftime. The lead was 31-19 after three quarters.
The Rockets (1-4, 0-3 TVC-Ohio) won the final frame, 18-10, but it wasn't enough for the comeback.
The Buckeyes received scoring from seven different players. Airah Lavy led the way with 13 points, making 5 of 7 free throw attempts. She scored nine points in the second half.
Cayleigh Dupler made a pair of 3-pointers as part of her nine-point effort for N-Y. Kalina Hernandez came off the bench to score eight points, including three 2-point field goals.
Alivia Speelman followed with four points for the Buckeyes, while Emma Fields scored three points, all in the second quarter. Brooklyn Richards battled foul trouble, scoring two points. Ashleigh Cantrell also had two points in the win.
Lauren Cheatem led Wellston with 19 points, scoring in every quarter. She had eight in the fourth quarter as the Rockets tried to rally back.
Madison Potts added eight points for Wellston, while Jenna Johnston tallied six points. McKenna Kilgour scored four points.
Nelsonville-York is scheduled to host Marietta on Monday in a non-league contest.
