JACKSON — The Jackson Ironladies were able to win the final quarter, taking a 43-40 victory over the visiting Athens Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Athens led 12-11 after one quarter, and trailed 21-17 at halftime.
Athens won the third quarter 9-3 to lead 26-24 going to the final frame.
The Ironladies were able to win the fourth, 19-14 to take the win.
Jackson improves to 3-18 on the season, while Athens falls to 3-17.
Laura Manderick led Athens with 13 points, making a pair of 3-pointers. She scored seven points in the third quarter to help Athens take the lead.
Mindi Gregory and Kesi Federspiel each finished with eight points for Athens. Kianna Benton added six points, while Harper Bennett scored three points and Emmarald Jean-Francois two points.
Katelyn Webb led Jackson with 13 points. She made four 2-point field goals and 5 of 9 free throws. Raegan Hall followed with 12 points, nine coming in the fourth quarter. Lauren Elliott added seven points for Jackson. Taylor Evans scored five points, Brenwyn Nelson four points and Olivia Kennedy two points.
After hosting River Valley on Thursday, Athens will travel to Logan on Saturday for the regular season finale at 1:15 p.m.
