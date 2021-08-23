MASON, W.Va. — The Federal Hocking Lancers had the medalist in a match at the Riverside Golf Course.
Mason Jackson led the field with a score of 39, just four over par, on Monday.
The Lancers had a team score of 197, as Point Pleasant, Wahama and Parkersburg Catholic also competed.
Wahama led the team scoring with a score of 179, led by Connor Ingels (42), Brycen Bumgarner (43), Mattie Ohlinger (45) and Ethan Grey (49).
Point Pleasant followed with a team tally of 183. Brennon Sang led the team with a round of 40, followed by Joseph Milleon (45), Brandon Sheppart (49) and Johnny Porter (49).
Federal Hocking's team score of 197. After Jackson, the Lancers were led by Andrew Airhart (45), Lane Smith (56), Tariq Cottrill (57), Zane Buckley (58) and Scottie Balch (59).
Parkersburg Catholic only had three athletes competing in Blake Lewis (45), Evan Cowen (48) and Carter McMinn (62).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.