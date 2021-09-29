JACKSON — Two Athens County golfers pushed their season to the next round on Wednesday.
Federal Hocking's Mason Jackson and Trimble's Zach North emerged from the Division III boys sectional golf tournament as individual qualifiers.
The top five teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament.
The sectional tournament was held at Franklin Valley in Jackson.
Jackson, a senior at Federal Hocking, finished second overall in the field with a round of 80.
Jackson shot 40s on both the front and back nine to easily qualify as an individual.
He was topped overall only by Belpre senior Jacob Smeeks.
Smeeks edged Jackson by three shots, shooting a 77.
Jackson finished just ahead of another Golden Eagle, as Belpre junior Matt Deems was third with an 81.
North, a junior at Trimble, claimed the fifth and final individual qualifying spot. He posted a score of 98 to finish in a tie for 19th overall in the field.
North had a 49 on both the back and front nines.
The three other individual qualifiers were also from the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Southern senior Tanner Lisle shot an 88, while Eastern seniors Ethan Short (90) and Colton McDaniel (98) also qualified.
Belpre won the team sectional title by 19 shots, posting a score of 332. South Webster was second at 351, while Dawson-Bryant was third at 377. Waterford was fourth at 378 and St. Joseph Central claimed the final team slot with a score of 396.
Eastern was sixth as a team with a score of 413. After Short and McDaniel, the Eagles were led by Wyatt McCune (111), Logan Bailey (114) and Jacob Spencer (116).
Federal Hocking was eighth with a team score of 424. After Jackson, the Lancers posted scores from Andrew Airhart (110), Zane Buckley (113), Lane Smith (121) and Tariq Cottrill (126).
Southern was ninth with 450 strokes. After Lisle, the Tornadoes had efforts from Cruz Brinager (108), Dylan Haye (125), Jesse Caldwell (129) and Aaron Vance (130).
Trimble was 10th with 546 shots. After North, the Tomcats were led by Ben Orona (110), Gage Schoonover (133) and Jacob Spears (205).
Nelsonville-York was 11th with a score of 633, led by Andrew Conner (126), Jack McDaniel (156), Noah Pierce (157) and Kobe Pack (194).
Miller didn't have a team score, but was led by Cody Dutiel (105), Logan Doughty (111) and Landon Paige (123).
The Division III district tournament will be held at The Elks Country Club on Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.