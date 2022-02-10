NELSONVILLE — The Jackson Ironladies rallied for a 47-41 win over the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes on Thursday in a regular season makeup game.
Nelsonville-York led 10-8 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime.
Jackson pushed ahead 33-26 after the third quarter, winning the second half 32-23.
Nelsonville-York finishes the regular season 11-11.
Mackenzie Hurd led the Buckeyes with 13 points, making six 2-point field goals and one of her four free throws.
Airah Lavy added 10 points for N-Y, making a pair of 3-pointers.
Cayleigh Dupler tallied eight points for N-Y, with Alivia Speelman scoring four points. Brooklyn Richards and Haylie Bishop each scored three points.
Mattie Walburn led Jackson with 21 points, making six 2-point field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and three out of her six free throws.
Kenzie Davis added 12 points, while TJ Carpenter had eight points. Katelyn Webb and Sydney Hughes each scored three points.
The Buckeyes host Northwest on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a Division III sectional semifinal.
