Nelsonville-York's Airah Lavy looks to pass to teammate Kalina Hernandez while Athens' Kesi Federspiel (left) defends during a game on Jan. 25. Lavy scored 13 points during a 44-35 loss at Jackson High School on Thursday. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

JACKSON — Nelsonville-York's return to the court was spoiled by the Jackson Ironladies. 

Jackson won a 44-35 decision on Thursday against the Buckeyes. It was Nelsonville-York's first game since Jan. 25 after the team went through a quarantine. 

Nelsonville-York falls to 5-14, while Jackson improves to 10-10. 

Airah Lavy led the Buckeyes with 13 points, making three 3-point field goals. Alivia Speelman scored eight points, while Cayleigh Dupler added seven points. Brooklyn Richards followed with three points, while Ashleigh Cantrell and Kalina Hernandez each scored two points. 

Mattie Walburn led Jackson's effort with 16 points, making eight 2-point field goals. T.J. Carpenter also hit double figures with 12 points, while Katelyn Webb scored eight points. Kenzie Davis and Sydney Hughes each scored four points. 

The game was tied at 11-11 after one quarter, with Jackson pulling ahead 21-16 at halftime. The Ironladies took a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter. 

Nelsonville-York has three Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division games to make up, the first coming at home against Wellston on Monday. 

The Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Meigs on Tuesday and at River Valley on Thursday. 


