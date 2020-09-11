ALBANY — There is a famous Vince Lombardi quote, among many, that defines the level of contact in the sport he coached. “Dancing is a contact sport. Football is a collision sport.”
Coach Lombardi would probably had that recognized smile of his if he were to watch the match between the Alexander Spartans and the Jackson Ironladies on Thursday, though it was futbol and not football. There was plenty of contact and a good measure of collision in Jackson’s tight 3-2 victory.
Home for the first time this season, the Spartans were quickly overwhelmed by a furious Jackson side early on in the first forty. In fact, it was just a tick over two minutes when sophomore Abby Seimetz found herself uncovered on the wide right flank. She sent a rip to the far post for a sudden 1-0 Ironlady lead.
With continual pressure, Jackson struck again after earning a corner kick. Taylor Thorpe placed the entry to the center of the goal where it bounced around, wasn’t cleared, and finally poked into the strings by Mikayla Wyant. With thirty minutes remaining in the first frame, the Spartans were down two goals.
But the nature of this Alexander team is resilience and they have been down before. Coach Tom Fauber made some immediate substitutions including placing freshman Michaela Moat into goal. “We had to make some adjustments and get some better work rate in the game.” Slowly, Alexander willed themselves back into the game.
Putting together some passes and runs, Marlee Grinstead, Jenelle Fauber and Alexis Queen each launched shots at freshman goaltender Mattie Walburn. Queen’s attempt with six to go was the best attempt and missed the near post by scant inches. Defensively, Moat aggressively played her position in her debut, gathering in anything near her.
As the first half clock ran down and facing a two goal deficit, a run down the line by Leah Esselburn and subsequent send into the eighteen, turned into a golden opportunity for the hosts. The ball was handled and Daryn Hoffer had the chance to convert a penalty kick with eight seconds remaining. The solid senior smacked the ball into the webbing for her third successful PK of the year and the lead was cut in half going into the break.
“That was big and what we needed,“ Fauber said. “We started getting together both on offense and defense, but that score gave us a big lift.”
A rejuvenated Spartan team came out strong in the second stanza. They began to carry the attack to the Jackson defense. Queen was pestering the left side of the Jackson defense and narrowly missed Aquaria Albano on a cross a few minutes into the half. Amora Albano was getting clearance on the right side and missed the far post by inches a few minutes later.
Midway through the period, the Amora Albano sent a wicked shot that Walburn collected to preserve the lead. A minute later, the elder Albano pounded another shot that the freshman keeper parried away. Queen pounced on the carom and tapped to a charging Albano who knocked the ball into the webbing to equalize the score.
With this increased attack came an increase in what Lombardi would not have considered dancing. There were bodies hitting the turf at a rate well past the contact usually attributed to soccer. And, it would play into the determining factor later in the game.
Esselburn had been rolling down the right side and nearly put the Spartans ahead with a shot that forced Walburn into another solid save. Alexander continued to threaten but could not generate a finish to take the lead.
A run by the Ironladies’ Thorpe on the left side and a battle for a 50-50 ball resulted in one of the many collisions that marked the second half. Thorpe got the call for the free kick and quickly initiated the set piece. It was a rip to the goal that bounced off Moat and squirmed into the back of the net. Jackson had reclaimed the lead 3-2.
For the remaining eighteen minutes, Alexander mounted furious attacks and the Jackson defense met each run. As the matched closed, Queen nearly had the tying marker but Walburn stifled the shot and her team had earned their fifth win of the season.
“We had created a lot of chances in the second half and played much better. It was a rough game but one I think we could have pulled out against a good Jackson team. We learn and progress as the skill level of our opponents increases going through the season.”
After their first loss, the Spartans will regroup before hosting Wheelersburg on Tuesday and will travel to Marietta two days later.
SCORING:
Jackson 2 1 3
Alex 0 2 2
Jackson Seimetz 1st 37:55 0-1
Jackson Wyant 1st 29:20 0-2
Alex D Hoffer (PK) 1st 00:08 1-2
Alex Am Albano (Queen) 2nd 21:58 2-2
Jackson Thorpe 2nd 18:07 2-3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.