JACKSON — The Jackson Ironmen used a pair of big innings to defeat the Athens Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Jackson scored six runs in the second, and eight more in the fifth in a 15-5 win over Athens at Dick 'Sparky' Haller Field.
Jackson has won nine games in a row and improved to 20-2 on the season.
Athens fell to 13-11.
Athens had seven hits in the game, led by Derrick Welsh. He was 2 for 2 with a double, run and two RBIs. He also drew a walk.
Shane McDade was also 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Will Matters had a single and run, while Peyton Gail had a single and two RBIs. Charlie Strohm added a single and run.
Cameron Niese took the loss for Athens, giving up seven runs on six hits and four walks in 2 innings. He struck out four.
Welsh pitched the final 2 1-3 innings, giving up eight runs on nine hits and two strikeouts.
Nate McManaway was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Jackson. Cade Wolford was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Holden Blankenship was 2 for 3 with three runs, three RBIs and walk, while Drew Bragg had a double and three RBIs.
Jackson led 7-0 after scoring six runs in the second. Athens answered with three runs in the third and two runs in the fifth to pull to within 7-5.
The Ironmen scored eight runs in the fifth, ending the game when they went ahead by 10 runs at 15-5.
Athens concludes the regular season on Friday with a trip to Southern.
