JACKSON — An Evan Spires interception, a Mitchell Johnson touchdown, and a lengthy weather delay ultimately spelled Friday the 13th doom for the Logan Chieftains.
Host Jackson broke a 7-7 tie with a disputed third-quarter touchdown, then turned Spires pickoffs before and after a 90-minute weather delay in the fourth quarter into touchdowns to send the Chiefs down to a 28-7 defeat Friday night in steamy Alumni Stadium.
In a game that ended exactly four hours after it started, the Chiefs (0-3) stayed with their former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League rivals before Jackson (3-0) outscored the Purple & White 21-0 in the second half.
The renewal of an old rivalry that came to an end when the SEOAL folded a few years ago resulted in the Chiefs’ tenth-straight defeat, setting a school record.
Logan coach Mike Eddy was pleased with the effort from his team but is looking for more consistency.
“I thought that we played hard, but didn’t always play well,” Eddy said. “Against good opponents we need to play more consistently.
“Implementing a new system is never a ‘plug in and play’ situation,” he added. “We can see progress but unfortunately that isn’t translating into wins yet. As long as everyone continues to believe in the path we are taking and shows up every day intent on getting better we will get where we are going.”
The Chieftains answered a first-quarter Jackson touchdown with an impressive 11-play, 52-yard scoring drive that consumed more than six-and-a-half minutes of second-stanza clock to draw even late in the first half.
Jonny McClelland made a spectacular interception off a deep Jared Icenhower bomb to set the Chiefs up on their own 48-yard line — by far Logan’s best field position to start a drive all evening — and Logan got some help as the result of a pair of crucial Jackson penalties to get inside the JHS 10-yard line.
Quarterback Braeden Spatar converted a fourth-and-inches situation on a quarterback sneak to give the Chiefs first-and-goal at the Jackson 4-yard line then, on the next play, hit fellow senior Colten Castle with a look-in slant pass for a game-tying TD once Israel Bookman kicked the extra point with 2:43 to go in the period.
Colton Ruff and Dakota Banik sacked Icenhower on fourth-and-three from the Logan 27 late in the half to preserve the intermission tie.
A Nick Anderson sack stopped a Jackson drive at the Logan 31-yard line at the outset of the third period but, after forcing a Chieftain punt, the Ironmen went 87 yards on 10 plays to take the lead for good.
A 32-yard run by Johnson and a personal foul penalty on the Chiefs set the Ironmen up at the Logan 19 and, six plays and a first down later, Jackson faced fourth-and-goal at the Logan 1-yard line.
Icenhower then scored with 2:02 remaining to put Jackson in front to stay, although the officials delayed giving a touchdown signal until after conferring as to whether Icenhower fumbled the ball away while going into the end zone.
Still, with 7:22 left in the game, the Chiefs trailed just 14-7 after holding the Ironmen on a fourth-down pass at the Logan 21-yard line.
But on the very next play, Spires picked Spatar off at the line of scrimmage and returned the ball to the Logan 8. Three plays later, Johnson scored on a 1-yard run and Isaac Kuhn kicked his third extra point of the night to give Jackson a 21-7 advantage with 5:55 remaining.
Before the two teams could line up for the ensuing kickoff, however, the officials spotted lightning in the area — it had actually been doing so most of the second half — but the rough weather made its way closer to Alumni Stadium and they sent both teams to their respective locker rooms at 9:10 p.m.
Per Ohio High School Athletic Association rules, a 30-minute delay is necessary every time lightning is seen. Lightning, wind and some rain hit the Jackson High School campus, and with each stroke of lightning the half-hour delay went back into effect.
Finally, at 10:42 p.m., the game resumed and the Chiefs were stopped on downs after taking the kickoff.
Jackson fumbled the ball away on its ensuing possession and the Chiefs picked up a first down before the Ironmen sacked Spatar three-consecutive times and hit him on fourth-and-24, popping the ball into the waiting arms of Spires, who hauled it in at the Logan 20 and scampered across the goal line with 39.3 seconds remaining for an add-on touchdown.
Whereas the Chiefs dominated Teays Valley in every statistical column except the final score in a 10-7 loss to the Vikings last week, Jackson outgained the Chiefs in total yardage 270-103 and held the Logan offense to just 48 yards on the ground and 55 passing.
The Jackson defense didn’t give Spatar much time to pass all evening and sacked him four times while forcing the Chieftains to punt on six of their 10 offensive series and ended two others with interceptions.
Logan did play very well defensively. Jackson only managed 98 total yards in the first half.
The Chiefs look to break into the victory column next Friday when they host Sheridan (2-1) in what will be the 1,000th game in the history of Logan football since official records began being kept in 1912.
Jackson 28, Logan 7
Logan 0 7 0 0 7
Jackson 7 0 7 14 28
Scoring summary
J: Nate McManaway 26 pass from Jared Icenhower (Isaac Kuhn kick), 0:58.7, 1Q
L: Colten Castle 4 pass from Braeden Spatar (Israel Bookman kick), 2:43, 2Q
J: Icenhower 1 run (Kuhn kick), 2:02, 3Q
J: Mitchell Johnson 1 run (Kuhn kick), 5:55, 4Q
J: Evan Spires 20 interception return (Kuhn kick), 0:39.3, 4Q
Team Statistics L J
First Downs 9 12
Offensive Plays 52 59
Rushes-Yards 36-48 45-176
Passing Yards 55 94
Total Yards 103 270
Passes 6-16-2 8-14-1
Punts-Avg. 6-35.3 2-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-44 6-60
Possession 21:23 26:37
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Logan: Caden McCarty 14-32, Braeden Spatar 19-11, Colton Ruff 2-7, team 1-(-2). Jackson: Mitchell Johnson 15-77 1 TD, Brice Graham 12-73, Jayden Spires 3-18, Brice Parks 5-6, Jared Icenhower 10-2 1 TD.
Passing — Logan: Braeden Spatar 6-16-2—46. Jackson: Jared Icenhower 8-14-1—94 1 TD.
Receiving — Logan: Jonny McClelland 2-25, Garrett Mace 2-17, Colten Castle 2-13 1 TD. Jackson: Brice Parks 4-56, Nate McManaway 2-31 1 TD, Garrett Daily 2-7.
