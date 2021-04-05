Ashleigh James and the Athens Bulldogs continued their hot streak.
James pitched a two-hit shutout and slugged a home run, leading Athens to a 10-0, 5-inning win over Nelsonville-York on Monday.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-2, winning their fifth game overall as well as starting Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play 1-0.
James allowed two singles and three walks, striking out seven.
The Bulldogs scored a run in the second, three in the third, five in the fourth then finally a run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
James gave Athens a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the second inning. She had two hits and two RBIs at the plate.
The Bulldogs finished with 10 hits. Bailee Toadvine had two hits, two walks and two runs. Olivia Banks had two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two walks. Kendra Hammonds had two hits, a run and RBI. Olivia Kaiser had a hit, two RBIs and a run. Kayla Hammonds also had a hit and RBI. Kateyanne Walburn had a run and RBI, while Abbi Ervin and Mya Martin each scored a run.
Abby Riffle and Ryleigh Giffin each had hits for Nelsonville-York (2-2, 0-1 TVC-Ohio). Riffle, Kylie Christa and Brooklyn Gerity each drew a walk.
After traveling to Logan on Wednesday, Nelsonville-York will host River Valley on Friday.
Athens will travel to Wellston on Wednesday and host Meigs on Friday.
