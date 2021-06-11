The Athens Bulldogs just posted the best season in school history and sophomore pitcher Ashleigh James was honored last week.
James was a first-team all-Ohio selection in Division II. The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released the team on Monday.
James is a sophomore pitcher for the Bulldogs. She pitched the majority of the innings and games in their 2021 season.
Athens was 25-6, winning its first district title since 1989.
James held Sheridan to three runs in a 6-3 win in the district championship game, a victory that advanced Athens to the Division II regional tournament against John Glenn.
Vinton County catcher Breanna Sexton is an honorable mention selection in Division II.
Division II
First Team All-Ohio
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Ashleigh James;Athens;So;P
Lexi Paulsen;Bloom-Carroll;Jr;P
Taylor Saling;Lakewood;Sr;Infield
Renae Cunningham;Heath;So;P
Hannah Bendle;John Glenn;So;Infield
Sydney Marshall;John Glenn;Fr;P
Camryn Lattanzio;Poland Seminary;Sr;C
Lily Cassell;Keystone;Jr;P
Madi Herrington;Keystone;Sr;Infield
Angela Cirone;Marlington;Sr;Outfield
Bri Landers;Tiffin Columbian;Jr;Infield
Addison Arnold;Bryan;Jr;P
Kaylee Grant;Lima Shawnee;Jr;Infield
Taylor Pagan;Sheridan;Sr;P
Emma Kent;Badin;So;P
Grace Shaffer;Greenville;Sr;P
Ashley Lenser;Brookville;Sr;P
Second Team
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Marlee Jacobs;Jonathan Alder;Jr;P
Savannah Fitzpatrick;Highland;Sr;C
Kami Kortokrax;Bishop Hartley;Sr;Infield
Madison DeVault;Dover;Sr;P
Katie Deardorff;Indian Valley;Sr;C
Shannon Appel;Revere;Sr;P
Carter Wachtel;Triway;Fr;P
Jordan Anderson;West Branch;Sr;P
Hailey;Massaro;Triway;Jr;infield
Chandler Clark;Lima Bath;Sr;Infield
Macee Schang;Wauseon;Sr;P
Ellia Hanselman;Oak Harbor;Sr;Infield
Kayla Roberts;Hillsboro;So;P
Suzzy Wall;Waverly;Jr;Infield
Hannah Beers;Shawnee;Sr;P
Kaitlyn Husic;Tippecanoe;Sr;Infield
Alaina Baughn;Greensville;So;Infield
Honorable Mention
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Shelby Westler;River Valley;Jr;Infield
Brianna Sawyers;Licking Valley;Jr;Infield
Katlyn Jardine;Heath;Jr;Infield
Raegen Smith;Tri-Valley;So;Infield
Abby Buchtel;John Glenn;So;Infield
Emily Yacapraro;Triway;Jr;Outfield
Sydney Moon;Perry;Sr;Outfield
Larren Rounds;Firelands;Jr;C
Kerrigan Williams;Keystone;Sr;Infield
Hallie Gottfried;Clear Fork;Sr;Catcher
Maci Smythe;Bellevue;So;P
Cameron Kaufmaun;Sandusky Perkins;So;Infield
Alexis Book;Unioto;Fr;Outfield
Breanna Sexton;Vinton County;Jr;C
Corrin Siefring;Tippecanoe;Sr;Outfield
Myrissa Combs;Ross;Fr;Infield
Riley Fugett;Chaminade-Julienne;So;P
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.