All-Ohio

Athens sophomore pitcher Ashleigh James celebrates after recording the final out in a 6-3 win against Sheridan in a Division II Southeast District final. James is a first team all-Ohio selection. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

The Athens Bulldogs just posted the best season in school history and sophomore pitcher Ashleigh James was honored last week. 

James was a first-team all-Ohio selection in Division II. The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released the team on Monday. 

James is a sophomore pitcher for the Bulldogs. She pitched the majority of the innings and games in their 2021 season.

Athens was 25-6, winning its first district title since 1989. 

James held Sheridan to three runs in a 6-3 win in the district championship game, a victory that advanced Athens to the Division II regional tournament against John Glenn. 

Vinton County catcher Breanna Sexton is an honorable mention selection in Division II. 

Division II

First Team All-Ohio 

Player;School;Yr;Pos

Ashleigh James;Athens;So;P

Lexi Paulsen;Bloom-Carroll;Jr;P

Taylor Saling;Lakewood;Sr;Infield

Renae Cunningham;Heath;So;P

Hannah Bendle;John Glenn;So;Infield

Sydney Marshall;John Glenn;Fr;P

Camryn Lattanzio;Poland Seminary;Sr;C

Lily Cassell;Keystone;Jr;P

Madi Herrington;Keystone;Sr;Infield

Angela Cirone;Marlington;Sr;Outfield

Bri Landers;Tiffin Columbian;Jr;Infield

Addison Arnold;Bryan;Jr;P

Kaylee Grant;Lima Shawnee;Jr;Infield

Taylor Pagan;Sheridan;Sr;P

Emma Kent;Badin;So;P

Grace Shaffer;Greenville;Sr;P

Ashley Lenser;Brookville;Sr;P

Second Team

Player;School;Yr;Pos

Marlee Jacobs;Jonathan Alder;Jr;P

Savannah Fitzpatrick;Highland;Sr;C

Kami Kortokrax;Bishop Hartley;Sr;Infield

Madison DeVault;Dover;Sr;P

Katie Deardorff;Indian Valley;Sr;C

Shannon Appel;Revere;Sr;P

Carter Wachtel;Triway;Fr;P

Jordan Anderson;West Branch;Sr;P

Hailey;Massaro;Triway;Jr;infield

Chandler Clark;Lima Bath;Sr;Infield

Macee Schang;Wauseon;Sr;P

Ellia Hanselman;Oak Harbor;Sr;Infield

Kayla Roberts;Hillsboro;So;P

Suzzy Wall;Waverly;Jr;Infield

Hannah Beers;Shawnee;Sr;P

Kaitlyn Husic;Tippecanoe;Sr;Infield

Alaina Baughn;Greensville;So;Infield

Honorable Mention

Player;School;Yr;Pos

Shelby Westler;River Valley;Jr;Infield

Brianna Sawyers;Licking Valley;Jr;Infield

Katlyn Jardine;Heath;Jr;Infield

Raegen Smith;Tri-Valley;So;Infield

Abby Buchtel;John Glenn;So;Infield

Emily Yacapraro;Triway;Jr;Outfield

Sydney Moon;Perry;Sr;Outfield

Larren Rounds;Firelands;Jr;C

Kerrigan Williams;Keystone;Sr;Infield

Hallie Gottfried;Clear Fork;Sr;Catcher

Maci Smythe;Bellevue;So;P

Cameron Kaufmaun;Sandusky Perkins;So;Infield

Alexis Book;Unioto;Fr;Outfield

Breanna Sexton;Vinton County;Jr;C

Corrin Siefring;Tippecanoe;Sr;Outfield

Myrissa Combs;Ross;Fr;Infield

Riley Fugett;Chaminade-Julienne;So;P


