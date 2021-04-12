BIDWELL — No matter if she's at the plate, or inside the pitching circle, Athens sophomore Ashleigh James is making an impact on the game.
James continued her sensational season, and the Bulldogs continued their hot streak on Monday.
James hit two home runs and pitched a complete game in Athens' 5-1 victory at River Valley.
The Bulldogs are 10-2, having won 10 in a row, and are a perfect 4-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Athens went ahead 1-0 in the first on Kendra Hammonds' RBI single. James followed with her first long ball, a three-run shot for a 4-0 lead.
River Valley scored a run in the fourth, and Athens was held scoreless until James came back to the plate in the fifth.
Her solo home run gave the Bulldogs the 5-1 lead they would hold on to.
James was 2 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored.
She backed up the offense with her pitching. She allowed four hits and two walks, striking out five.
Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 3 for Athens. Bailee Toadvine, Kateyanne Walburn, Olivia Kaiser and Kendra Hammonds all added singles.
Riley Bradley provided the Raiders (6-4, 1-2 TVC-Ohio) with their offense, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Sierra Somerville took the loss, pitching the first 1 2-3 innings. She allowed four earned runs on five hits.
Abbi Hollenbaugh worked the final 5 1-3 innings, striking out six and allowing one run on four hits.
The Bulldogs return home on Tuesday against Morgan at 5 p.m.
