Ashleigh James and the Athens Bulldogs earned their first win of the season.
James pitched a complete-game shutout, leading Athens to a 5-0 victory over visiting Zanesville on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were swept in a season-opening doubleheader at Sheridan on Saturday, but improved to 1-2 with the victory over Zanesville.
James allowed only three hits, two being singles, in seven innings of work. She struck out nine while only walking one batter.
James got all the run support she needed in the opening innings, as Athens scored twice in each of the first two frames to lead 4-0. The first two runs came on Olivia Kaiser's single.
The Bulldogs finished with four hits. Kayla Hammonds had a triple, also scoring a run and drawing a walk.
Kateyanne Walburn added a double and RBI.
Abbi Ervin added a single and run to go with Kaiser's two-run single.
Bailee Toadvine also had a walk, run and RBI while Olivia Banks scored a run. Taylor Orcutt drew a walk and scored a run.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Logan on Thursday, then travel to Waterford on Friday before hosting Fairfield Union on Saturday in a doubleheader at 11 a.m.
