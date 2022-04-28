Ashleigh James and Meghan Spencer turned in a fantastic pitching duel on Thursday.
James ended up getting the upper hand, as Athens defeated Logan 1-0 at Athens High School.
James worked a complete-game shutout, allowing only four hits and four walks. She struck out six.
Spencer took the tough loss after pitching seven innings. She allowed seven hits, and didn't walk a batter. She struck out eight.
Kendra Hammonds delivered the game's only run on an RBI double, scoring her sister Kayla Hammonds. Kayla had reached in the bottom of the first, eventually scoring the only run.
Bailee Toadvine and Mya Martin also hit doubles for the Bulldogs (12-7), while Olivia Kaiser hit two singles. James also added a single.
It was the second win in a row for the Bulldogs, who won at River Valley 11-3 on Wednesday.
The win avenged a 4-3 loss to River Valley on Tuesday.
Kaiser hit her first varsity career home run, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. She also hit a double.
Kayla Hammonds was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs for Athens. Olivia Banks was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, hitting a double. Rylee Toadvine was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI.
Kendra Hammonds, James and Taylor Orcutt each added hits, as the Bulldogs finished with 14 base hits.
It was enough offense for Banks, who pitched all seven innings. She allowed three runs on six hits and a walk, striking out one.
