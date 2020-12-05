Federal Hocking junior Brennah Jarvis made the most of her opportunity on Saturday.
Jarvis scored a career-high 24 points, shooting the Lancers to a 58-41 victory at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium.
Jarvis made five 3-pointers on 10 attempts in her first start of the season.
"We've been working hard on her shot," Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said. "She's been putting the extra time in, coming in and shooting."
The win continued the Lancers' perfect start, as they improved to 4-0.
Athens, playing short-handed, fell to 1-2 after its home opener.
Jarvis was in the starting lineup for the first time this season, as Alexis Smith missed the game with an injury.
Jarvis, who was the first player off the bench the first three games, responded by making 8 of 20 shots overall, also collecting four steals.
"We had to have somebody step up and I felt like we were looking for a spark," Tolson said. "She took ownership of that role. She did a great job. She gave us some much needed offense. Took a little pressure off some of the other kids."
After playing her freshman season, Jarvis took a year off as a sophomore. She's been working her way back in the mix this season, scoring a combined five points in the first three games.
She surpassed that total in the first quarter against Athens, making a pair of 3-pointers and scoring nine points.
"Trying to get her some confidence," Tolson said. "We just knew that once they took that lid off the bucket, it was going to be good for her. Thought she played really well today."
Paige Tolson also had an all-around solid day for the Lancers. A game after scoring 40, Tolson totaled 16 points on Saturday. She had a double-double, adding 11 steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Athens was without its most experienced player in Harper Bennett. Point guard Kesi Federspiel also picked up a fourth foul in the first half, forcing the Bulldogs to play short handed in head coach Phil Koska's home debut.
Given those circumstances, Athens was still within 30-22 in the third quarter before the Lancers exploded for a 24-6 run to get the game away.
"We've had a little slump in the third quarter the last couple games," Koska said. "Us not executing our offensive plays like we had planned for all week really put us in a bind, played into their defensive mindset and got ourselves in foul trouble."
Federal Hocking turned up the defensive pressure during that second-half run. Turnovers played a big role in the outcome, as Athens had 39 compared to 19 for Federal Hocking.
The Lancers also had 27 steals.
"Federspiel, when she got that fourth foul, that really hurt them as far as bringing the ball up the floor," Jeremy Tolson said. "We were trying to take advantage of that. They were getting good traps and attacking the passing lanes, turning them over."
The Bulldogs were within 23-18 in the first minute of the third quarter when Haylie Mills assisted on Kianna Benton's basket inside. It was 30-22 after Mills scored on a put back with 4:51 left in the third.
Federal Hocking's run started with a pair of Jarvis free throws. Tiffany Allen assisted on a lay-in for Tolson, and the lead eventually grew to 39-22 after Kylie Tabler's 3-pointer.
Federal Hocking continued that push into the fourth quarter with 11 straight points. Allen's two field goals were followed by Tabler's 3-pointer. Reagan Jeffers' two free throws allowed the Lancers to comfortably lead 54-28 with 5:56 left in the game.
"Little slow the first half. We did a little better in the second half when we picked up the pressure," Jeremy Tolson said. "I think there was a little bit of blood in the water and they went for it."
Allen added six points, five rebounds and two assists for the Lancers while Tabler had six points, seven steals and five rebounds.
Athens did enjoy a 53-35 advantage in rebounding. Mills had 17 of them, also scoring seven points and blocking two shots.
"Mills does a good job fighting for position," Jeremy Tolson said. "We struggled with that a little bit."
Bailey Davis had nine points and 11 rebounds for Athens, while Federspiel finished with eight points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists. Emily Zuber had nine points and six rebounds, while MJ Knapp had six points.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a win at Ironton before losing at Portsmouth last Wednesday. After traveling to Vinton County on Monday, they'll host Wellston on Thursday.
"They're still young, still learning," Koska said. "It's a growing pain that we're hoping to get through."
The Lancers are in a string of road games now. After traveling to South Gallia on Monday, they are scheduled to play at Bishop Rosecrans on Thursday.
Jeremy Tolson said Federal Hocking is a hard-working team and while there is a lot of season left, that work ethic has led to the perfect start.
"If you have a team that's worked as hard as what they do, I really feel like you can do a lot with it because effort is half the battle," he said. "Once they play hard, then it's just getting them to execute. We have our moments. When we're executing and hitting shots, we're going to be tough to deal with."
Federal Hocking 58, Athens 41
Federal Hocking;14;9;22;13;—;58
Athens;8;8;12;13;—;41
FEDERAL HOCKING 58 (4-0)
Reagan Jeffers 0 2-2 2, Brennah Jarvis 8 3-4 24, Kylie Tabler 2 0-0 6, Paige Tolson 5 6-8 16, Tiffany Allen 3 0-0 6, Ava Tate 0 2-4 2, Bella McVey 0 0-0 0, Makynlee Baker 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Snedden 0 0-0 0, Hallee Chapman 1 0-0 2, Ava Torson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 13-18 58; 3-point field goals: 7 (Jarvis 5, Tabler 2)
ATHENS 41 (1-2)
Bailey Davis 2 3-4 9, MJ Knapp 2 1-3 6, Kesi Federspiel 4 0-2 8, Kianna Benton 1 0-1 2, Haylie Mills 3 1-4 6, Emily Zuber 4 1-3 9, Annika Benton 0 0-0 0, Destiny Chiki 0 0-0 0, Karma Fugate 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 6-17 41; 3-point field goals: 3 (Davis 2, Knapp 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 19-66 (.288), 7-28 (.250), Athens 16-50 (.320), 3-point field goals 3-17 (.176); Free throws — Federal Hocking 13-18 (.722), Athens 6-17 (.353); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 35 (Tabler, Tolson, Allen 5 apiece), Athens 53 (Mills 17); Assists — Federal Hocking 11 (Tolson 5), Athens 6 (Federspiel 2); Blocks — Federal Hocking 0, Athens 4 (Mills 2); Turnovers — Federal Hocking 19, Athens 39; Steals — Federal Hocking 27 (Tolson 11), Athens 9 (Federspiel 5); Team fouls — Federal Hocking 16, Athens 17; JV game — Federal Hocking 37, Athens 15.
