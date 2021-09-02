Athens coach Simon Diki went to the sidelines to retrieve the Challenge Cup after Thursday's game against Alexander, holding it up in celebration in front of the Bulldogs.
The latest chapter in one of the best soccer rivalries in the Southeast District went to the Bulldogs.
Brady Jaunarajs scored two goals, lifting Athens to a 3-1 victory against Alexander at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The traveling Challenge Cup will remain in The Plains with Athens for the second season in a row.
"We like playing against Alexander," Diki said. "It's a very tough team. They played so well. They didn't give up."
Jaunarajs, a junior forward, is off to a torrid start to the season. After consecutive hat tricks against Ripley and Williamstown, Jaunarajs has scored eight goals in Athens' last three games.
"Brady right now is a one-man scorer," Diki said. "The last two games, he's just improved so much."
The Spartans (2-1-1) knew Jaunarajs was the main weapon to slow down, but he still found the back of the net just 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the game.
Luke Scanlan sent a pass ahead to Jaunarajs, and he was able to dribble in to push a goal past Alexander keeper Braidan Sigman.
Athens (3-1-1) had the early 1-0 lead, and would play from ahead the rest of the way.
"Whenever you play an emotional game like this rivalry, if you give up an early goal, it's extremely deflating because you're so amped up," Alexander coach Kirk Crow said. "You're so geared up for this and then that happens. It drops you really hard."
The Spartans would have opportunities throughout the game, but were never able to find an equalizer.
Offensive standouts Kyler D'Augustino and Parker Bolin usually had an Athens defender on their hips. Eric Carpenter was following D'Augustino, while Owen Buckley kept close tabs on Bolin.
"We decided to pretty much close everything on the midfield to contain both guys," Diki said. "By doing that, we might move the ball from the outside to the middle and that's what happened to get those three goals."
D'Augustino and Bolin were two main goal scorers from 2020's regional championship team, and figure to be at the center of the opposition's game plans all season. Their opportunities offensively were limited against Athens.
"Kyler and Parker are two key players for us and a lot of teams know it," Crow said. "We just didn't get a lot of linkage of play with those two guys and the rest of our midfield getting up."
While the Bulldogs' defense was getting the job done, Andy Pigman delivered a huge momentum swing before halftime.
It appeared 1-0 would remain the score at the break, but Pigman was able to track down a shot when Sigman came out of the goal.
Pigman, racing down the home sideline, got a shot past Sigman and into an open net. With just 44 seconds left in the first half, the sophomore gave Athens a 2-0 advantage.
"I think that was one of the best goals, by giving these guys that hope that we can contain these guys, that we can win this game," Diki said. "It was a really important score."
The score carried even more importance when Alexander got on the board to start the second half.
Eddie Schilling lifted a shot toward the goal from the visiting sideline. The ball was perfectly placed, just out of the reach of Athens goal keeper Nathan Kallet.
Alexander cut the deficit to 2-1 with still 38 minutes and 37 seconds left to play.
"Eddie Schilling had that nice pass goal right at the start of the second half, gets us back into the game, but we were never able to capitalize, get it to 2-2 to really kind of take momentum into the game," Crow said.
The Bulldogs faced some adversity when Kallet left the game with an injury with still 28:58 to play.
Sophomore goal keeper Sebastien Arauz came into the game, but was unfazed by the moment.
Arauz made a pair of stops, helping the Bulldogs maintain the 2-1 lead.
Diki said Kallet and Arauz have both played so well early in the season that it has been difficult to determine which one will play.
"They're all equal right now," Diki said. "His (Arauz) skill is pretty much the same level, the same spirit, same way to contain the game. I'm so proud of both of them."
Alexander was fighting to find that tying goal, but it was Jaunarajs who slammed the door shut.
His goal with 19:11 remaining gave Athens the 3-1 cushion, and eventual victory.
In fact, it took a spectacular save from Sigman in the closing minutes to keep Jaunarajs from his third consecutive hat trick.
Jaunarajs came up just short of the hat trick, but he and the Bulldogs did enough to beat Alexander in the regular season for the second year in a row.
"We've been watching them, preseason, to see how they play," Diki said. "We're just happy the plan that we put in place worked."
The county rivals only play once in the regular season, so a rematch would have to come in the tournament.
The Spartans got revenge a year ago with a win over Athens in the district finals, on their way to a spot in the Division II state tournament.
There's a long way to go in the regular season, but Crow said last year's scenario is the motivation the current group can use to move on from Thursday's defeat.
"It's a good learning game," Crow said. "Losing it is awful. Winning it is the best, but these guys have got to come back to work (Friday), focus on Jackson, because we have the Royse Cup on the line for that one."
