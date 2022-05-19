SOUTH WEBSTER — Trimble was unable to get going in a Division IV sectional championship game on Tuesday.
No. 7 South Webster advanced to the district tournament, beating No. 10 Trimble 10-1.
The Tomcats close their season with a 12-12 record.
The Jeeps scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. They led 9-0 after three innings before Trimble scored its run in the top of the sixth.
Robert Martin had a strong outing on the mound for South Webster. The lefty struck out 14 in seven innings, walking one and allowing four hits.
Warren Lower was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, a run, walk and double for South Webster.
Bryce Downs, Tabor Lackey, Chayse Henry and Blake Guffey all hit singles for Trimble, with Max Frank drawing a walk.
Lackey scored the Tomcats' run.
Cole Wright got a pitching win in Trimble's tournament opener last Saturday against Miller, but was unable to duplicate that on Tuesday. He gave up eight runs, with three being earned, in 2-3 of an inning. He allowed five hits and two walks.
Guffey worked the final 5 1-3 innings on the mound, giving up two runs — one earned — on two hits and five walks. He struck out eight.
It was the final game for head coach Phil Faires, who will retire from coaching baseball after 30 seasons and 417 wins for the Tomcats.
