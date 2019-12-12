SOUTH WEBSTER — The Trimble Tomcats battled in a non-league game on Wednesday, but South Webster's Baylee Cox and Bri Claxon proved to be too much. 

Cox and Claxon combined to score 39 points, as the Jeeps won a tight 52-47 decision against the Tomcats. 

Trimble falls to 2-1, while South Webster improves to 4-3. 

Claxon led South Webster with 23 points, with six coming in the fourth. Cox scored 16 points, seven coming in the final quarter. The two scored 13 of South Webster's 16 fourth-quarter points. 

Trimble trailed 14-13 at halftime, and 24-19 at halftime. The Tomcats won the third quarter, 15-12, to trail 36-34 going to the fourth. The Jeeps won the final quarter, 16-13, for the five-point victory. 

Jayne Six led Trimble with 17 points, making seven 2-point field goals. Emily Calentine added nine points, while Briana Orsborne scored eight points. Emily Young had six points, while Laikyn Imler tallied four points and Riley Campbell three points. 

Faith Maloney added eight points for South Webster. 

