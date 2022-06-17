Joes knock off Copperheads, 7-2 From staff reports Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Southern Ohio’s Gunner Aldridge (12) celebrates at home plate with Kyle Ratliff (2) and Ashton Thomas (14) on June 7th. Ratliff hit a solo home run on Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Hamilton. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Southern Ohio fell at home on Thursday to the Hamilton Joes, 7-2. Hamilton and Southern Ohio are both 4-4 on the season. The Copperheads led 1-0 before the Joes scored twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to lead 7-1. Riley Hawthorne hit a home run for the Joes, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk for Hamilton. Bennett Clement was 4 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for the Joes. Grant Miller and Walker Bridges each had two hits for the Joes, while Tristen Melvin also scored two runs. Hamilton used three pitchers, with Zach Breeden getting credit for the win after pitching two innings. Nicholas Williams started on the mound for Southern Ohio, giving up five runs in 4 1-3 innings. He struck out three and walked two. Kyle Ratliff hit a solo home run for the Copperheads. Trey Rucker was 2 for 4. The Copperheads remain home this weekend. After hosting Licking County on Friday, they host Cincinnati on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Southern Ohio also welcomes Richmond to Bob Wren Stadium on Monday at 7:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ohio Hamilton Joes Hamilton Baseball Sport Home Run Walk Copperhead Season Nicholas Williams Zach Breeden Walker Bridges Grant Miller Cincinnati Richmond Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
