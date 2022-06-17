Southern Ohio Copperheads

Southern Ohio’s Gunner Aldridge (12) celebrates at home plate with Kyle Ratliff (2) and Ashton Thomas (14) on June 7th. Ratliff hit a solo home run on Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Hamilton. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

Southern Ohio fell at home on Thursday to the Hamilton Joes, 7-2. 

Hamilton and Southern Ohio are both 4-4 on the season. 

The Copperheads led 1-0 before the Joes scored twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to lead 7-1. 

Riley Hawthorne hit a home run for the Joes, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk for Hamilton. 

Bennett Clement was 4 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for the Joes. 

Grant Miller and Walker Bridges each had two hits for the Joes, while Tristen Melvin also scored two runs. 

Hamilton used three pitchers, with Zach Breeden getting credit for the win after pitching two innings. 

Nicholas Williams started on the mound for Southern Ohio, giving up five runs in 4 1-3 innings. He struck out three and walked two. 

Kyle Ratliff hit a solo home run for the Copperheads. Trey Rucker was 2 for 4. 

The Copperheads remain home this weekend. After hosting Licking County on Friday, they host Cincinnati on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. 

Southern Ohio also welcomes Richmond to Bob Wren Stadium on Monday at 7:05 p.m. 


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.