Trimble wrestling coach Jesse Roberts knew that Ian Joyce was on the verge of an historic conclusion to his senior season.
Joyce was coming off a district championship in his Division III, 220-pound weight class, a tournament where he won all four of his matches on pins. None of his triumphs even ate up more than three minutes, his final two opponents lasting a combined 2 minutes and 18 seconds before succumbing to the powerful Joyce.
"The district tournament really opened my eyes to, wow this kid can do something really special next week," Roberts said. "Something that's out of the norm for a kid from our school. We don't have a real long-standing wrestling tradition as far as the state tournament goes and it's something we're starting to try and change here of late."
Joyce's bid to become Trimble's first state placer in wrestling in 41 years was denied by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state wrestling tournament was indefinitely postponed on March 12, then officially canceled on March 26.
Joyce, and Trimble sophomore Tabor Lackey were a day away from taking the mat on the state tournament stage at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center when the postponement occurred. Hunter Everett was an alternate for the state tournament.
It was an abrupt ending to what had been a great wrestling season for the Tomcats.
Roberts, who just completed his ninth season as the head coach of the program, felt like Joyce and Lackey both had a great chance to get on the podium with a top-eight finish in their weight class.
"I had a discussion with both of the kids that were definitely in the tournament what I expected them to do up there because I really thought that both of them had an excellent chance of ending up on the podium," Roberts said.
According to Roberts, Raymond Burch in 1979 was a state runner-up and is still Trimble's only placer at the state wrestling tournament.
"Sometimes life throws you curveballs and these are the kind of things you'll be dealing with the rest of your life, when everything doesn't go the way it's supposed to go," Roberts said. "These are the things we do in our sport, that resiliency and tough mental mindset. You're pretty much ready for everything that comes your way and sometimes you have to take the good with the bad."
There was mostly good news, victories and pins for Joyce during his senior season. A standout two-way lineman on the football field for Trimble, Joyce was reaching his potential in wrestling.
Joyce was 43-2 on the season, having won his 220-pound weight class in the Tri-Valley Conference, sectional and district tournaments.
"The kid's a great athlete," Roberts said. "He's got physical skills that not everybody's born with. But this year, mentally is where I think he really flipped the switch. He started wrestling like he was on a mission. It wasn't just good enough for him to win anymore. He wanted to go out and just be a dominant wrestler."
Joyce was just that, as all of his wins in the TVC, sectional and district tournaments were pins. He would have opened the Division III state tournament against Sycamore Mohawk junior James Clouse.
Delta sophomore Austin Kohlhofer was 28-6, and another district champion on Joyce's side of the bracket. Had Joyce made it to the championship match, perhaps a final against Garfield senior Noah Hoffmann (34-6 record) or Kenton senior Noah Eikenbary (31-4) could have taken place.
Either way, Joyce seemed poised to build upon his experience in the 2019 state tournament. Competing at 195 pounds, Joyce was able to win a consolation match and come a win away from a spot on the podium.
"He's naturally a pretty laid back kid that's pretty easy going," Roberts said. "That was the biggest difference that I saw from last year to this year, when he stepped on the mat, he was a much more intense, mentally focused wrestler."
While Joyce was in a position to finish his high school career with a big weekend, Lackey is just scratching the surface of what his potential can be. A trip to the state meet as a sophomore would have served as a great learning experience for Lackey, who Roberts described as having a "work ethic that's just uncanny for a kid his age. He's constantly in the weight room. He's working on speed training for the other sports that he's involved in."
Lackey, competing at 170 pounds, was 43-6 on the season after finishing third place in the district tournament. He has 72 wins so far in his career.
Roberts recalled a meeting with Lackey during the season in which he said he was having a hard time going 'full tilt' for the six minutes required during matches.
Roberts suggested Lackey do extra conditioning if he felt that was the case, and that's just what the sophomore did.
"That's just the type of kid he is," Roberts said. "He has the physical talent, but he has the mental mindset that the sky's the limit for him in the future."
Lackey was set to open state competition against Milan Edison sophomore Logan Lloyd (48-9). A victory there would have potentially matched Lackey up against a district champion in Rittman's Sevi Garza (48-2) in the second round.
Lackey had enjoyed a breakout season, winning his first TVC title during the league meet and following it up with a sectional championship.
"Just being a sophomore and doing some of the things he did this year, really you can see those strides from his freshman to his sophomore year," Roberts said.
Everett, at 182 pounds, was still practicing with the team before the postponement, as his fifth-place finish at the district meet allowed him to be an alternate. He would have traveled with Lackey and Joyce to Columbus at the start of the tournament to see if a spot would have opened up for him.
The junior was 27-16 on the season and has 85 career victories.
Junior Todd Fouts (132 pounds) finished sixth at the district meet, and has 102 career victories.
Fouts and Everett both lost 3-2 in matches that would have also qualified them for state tournament. Sophomore Tray Christy — who has 49 career wins — was a win away from also placing in the district tournament, as the Tomcats finished seventh as a team.
"As exciting as it was to get the two that we had to the state tournament, we're literally two points away from having four kids in the state tournament," Roberts said. "It couldn't have gotten any better shorter than those two guys flipping those scores around and having four state qualifiers. It was an exciting day for our program.
"We've got a core group of kids coming up that I think this is going to be a regular occurrence for us, going to the state tournament and doing exciting things. The future of the program's definitely looking bright."
Roberts was also complimentary of the other schools in Athens County. Alexander had two state qualifiers, while Athens had one and Nelsonville-York has had numerous all-Ohio finishers in the last decade.
"Without those other schools in Athens County forcing you to compete at the level that we're competing in, I don't know that we can be accomplishing the things that we are accomplishing right now if we didn't have those people in our own back yard pushing them to constantly be better, get better," Roberts said.
While Lackey, Everett, Fouts and Christy will be able to return next season, the cancelation spelled the end of the road for Joyce. It's one of many unfortunate stories across the country for seniors in 2020 who are being denied the chance to compete because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Joyce made the most of his opportunities on the mat, and he'll graduate with 137 victories to his credit. He's played a large role in elevating Trimble's wrestling program, setting a standard with career victories that the younger Tomcats can chase.
"The thing that I really get out of coaching, is seeing those kids do things that maybe they didn't think were possible several years ago," Roberts said. "When you get to a tournament like the state tournament, it's really an icing on the cake kind of situation for me. I just sit back and enjoy watching them and enjoy all the fruits of the hard work they put in. So to not be able to watch it this year, it was really disappointing for me as it was for them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.