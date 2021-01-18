FAIRLAND — The Alexander Spartans were in position for an important non-league win on Saturday, but Jacey Justice was able to wrestle it away.
Justice scored 10 of her game-high 27 points in the final quarter, helping Peebles rally for a 55-50 win over the Spartans.
The game was played at Fairland High School and part of the Tri-State Throwdown.
It was a battle of state-ranked teams. Alexander was ranked fifth in Division III, and Peebles seventh in last week's Division IV Associated Press poll.
Alexander falls to 10-2, while Peebles is 9-1.
The Spartans trailed 17-14 after one quarter, and 34-26 at halftime.
The Spartans won the third quarter 17-8 to take a 43-42 lead into the final quarter.
Peebles won that frame 13-7, with Justice accounting for 10 of those points.
Justice, a senior guard, passed the 2,000 point mark in her career last week during a game against Ripley and is averaging more than 30 points per game this season.
She made eight 2-point field goals, one 3-pointer and eight of her 11 free throw attempts.
Justice had three 2-point field goals, making four of five free throws in the last quarter.
Gabby Cobb tallied 12 points for Peebles, with Lily Gray adding nine points. Peyton Johnson scored five points and Emmi Nichols two points.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 18 points, making six 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and three of her five free throw attempts.
The Spartans had balance, as Erin Scurlock followed with 10 points on five 2-point field goals. Kara Meeks and Jadyn Mace each scored nine points, with Karsyn Raines and Brooke Casto each scoring two points.
After hosting Logan on Monday, Alexander hosts Wellston on Wednesday in a makeup game before traveling to River Valley on Thursday.
