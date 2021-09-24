Imagine for a moment that you are good at your job (at least, that’s what I must do); so good, in fact, that you are recognized as one of the top 32 people in the country doing it.
You make very good money, but there are still those you work with every day that think your job is easy. They often take you for granted, and many of them think you are overpaid, even if they don’t say so to you directly.
When you perform well, nobody notices you, mostly because you and those in your field have made tasks that were once considered challenging into things that are now routine. In fact, every few years, your boss will get together with other like-minded CEO’s and decide to implement a new policy that is designed specifically to make your job more difficult and to minimize your impact on the industry.
Despite all these obstacles, you are often the one called on at the last possible moment to save the company’s bottom line. Do so, and you are celebrated, at least for another week. Fail every so often at your own peril. Fumble an easy procedure at the worst possible moment or several of them in a row, and you’re out of a job; after all, there are plenty of others willing and able to do it for less.
Sounds like a horrible pressure cooker of a work environment, doesn’t it?
But there is a saving grace. Through the perseverance of those who came before you, the craft has advanced quickly, and those who perform it today are 10-15% more efficient than those of a generation ago and nearly 50% better than during your grandfather’s time. Respect for what you do has reached a pinnacle, and the naysayers have dwindled, even if the pressure to perform has not.
Welcome to the world of being a kicker or punter in the National Football League.
As with most things in the NFL, it wasn’t always so. For the first 40 years of the league’s existence, the role of kicking specialist was a safe one, but only because it was usually more of a side hustle than a full-time gig.
Professional football’s first great punter was none other than Sammy Baugh, who is better remembered as a Hall-of-Fame quarterback for the Washington Redskins. But in his first seven seasons in the nation’s capital, Baugh led the league in punting five times. He retired in 1952 having averaged 45.1 yards on 338 career punts, a record that stood for 62 years, and his 51.4 average in 1940 is still the best single season mark in league history.
A decade later, Lou Groza took Baugh’s exploits a step further. An offensive lineman by trade, not only did Groza develop into the league’s best placekicker, but by the end of his 22-year career, his “second” job had made him into one of its biggest stars. Groza, a Martins Ferry native, hit on 23 of 26 field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder, and 39 of 40 extra points in 1953, figures that were unheard of at the time. “The Toe” kicked the winning field goal in the final seconds of the 1950 championship game, retired in 1967 as the league’s all-time leading scorer, and rode his right foot into the Hall of Fame in 1974.
Still, through the 1950’s and even up to the creation of the Super Bowl and of the modern era, many teams remained content to trust their kicking duties to backup quarterbacks or converted defensive backs. The Green Bay Packers, for example, had running back Paul Hornung kicking field goals and extra points during their championship seasons of 1961 and 1962, and another ball carrier, Donny Anderson, handled punting duties for the club all the way to 1971.
It would take a visionary coach and the groundbreaking abilities of two players before the tide turned toward the perceived importance of the kicking game.
Harold “Bud” Grant was named head coach of the Minnesota Vikings in 1967. Before that, he had been a unique multi-sport athlete, having been selected with the 14th overall pick in the 1950 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and with the 42nd overall pick of the National Basketball Association draft by the Minneapolis Lakers. He is still the only man ever to participate both in the NBA Finals and in the Super Bowl.
Grant played professional basketball for two years, skipped to the NFL for one, and then landed north of the border with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. In his four years as a receiver for the Bombers, he so impressed his coaches with his knowledge of the game that he was promoted to the team’s head coaching position immediately upon his retirement. In his 10 years there, he led the franchise to the Grey Cup championship game six times, winning four titles.
Grant was the epitome of the no-nonsense, stoic sideline marshal — think Bill Belichick, but three decades earlier. He was also a sort of maverick in his philosophies. For one thing, not only did Grant never employ a strength and conditioning coach, but he also eschewed ever demanding his players lift weights at all. For another, he didn’t believe in making in-game adjustments. The game plan was the game plan, and if it wasn’t working, well, the players just needed to execute it better.
It’s difficult to quibble with the results. Grant’s Viking teams won 10 division titles during an 11-year span (1968-1978) and reached four Super Bowls. Alas, they laid an egg in all four, but Grant, true to form, decided against making wholesale changes each time, figuring that not tinkering had allowed the team to get as far as it did.
The most enduring legacy of Grant’s Hall-of-Fame coaching career was his embrace of special teams. He is believed to be the first to hire an assistant coach for that phase of the game and to demand that a specific group of players work with that coach full-time. By contrast, even the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins in ’74 and ’75, had head coach Chuck Noll working with an ever-changing amalgam of backups for 15 minutes at the end of each practice.
Within a few years, Minnesota’s special teams were the envy of the league, culminating in the team’s final Super Bowl appearance after the 1976 season. Despite having the NFL’s second-oldest roster that season, the Vikings still reached the big game due in no small part to the mind-boggling total of 15 kicks that it blocked in 17 games, including a field goal that they ran back 90 yards for one touchdown and a punt that helped set up another in the NFC Championship contest. Minnesota was thoroughly outplayed by the Los Angeles Rams but won, anyway, 24-13.
And teams like Pittsburgh? Well, the Steelers almost blew one Super Bowl victory by missing an extra point, two field goals, and nearly having a pair of punts blocked, and then three years later, almost did the same after failing to recover an onside kick in the final minute.
Noll learned his lesson, and his colleagues caught on. By the end of the decade, nearly every team had at least one full-time assistant who was assigned to work solely with special teams.
The same year that Grant began coaching in Minnesota, Jan Stenerud began kicking for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Like Grant, Stenerud was a diverse athlete; unlike him, football wasn’t even on his radar until his sophomore year at tiny Montana State University. In fact, Stenerud was attending school on a skiing scholarship — he was a three-time Big Sky Conference champion — and the only “football” he knew about was the kind he played while growing up in Norway.
One of the Bobcat coaches happened to spot him goofing around after a skiing workout, sending rockets off his right foot and through the uprights, and by the following season, Stenerud was making national headlines after converting a then-record 59-yard field goal against archrival Montana and launching the ensuing kickoff literally over the end zone bleachers.
He had a similar impact on the professional game. In his first four seasons with the Chiefs, Stenerud made over 70% of field goal tries (108 of 153). Now, that may not sound like much in the context of today’s game but consider that the league average during the same span was 53.1%.
Stenerud was also attempting challenging kicks far more often than his counterparts. Take away his 16 misses on efforts from beyond 50 yards — no one else had even attempted, let alone missed, that many — and his conversion rate jumped to 77.7%.
Of the first 212 extra point attempts of his career, he missed only one, at a time when a 90% success rate was considered adequate.
The head coach of the Chiefs at the time was Hall-of-Famer Hank Stram, one of the game’s great innovators. Stram is credited with, among other things, the evolution of the designed quarterback rollout. All that pre-snap movement you see in today’s game, running backs and receivers shifting into different positions while the quarterback barks signals? Yeah, that was Stram, too.
And the coach knew he had a weapon in Stenerud unlike anything the game had ever seen, and he was unafraid to use that weapon to exploit two rules that no one back then stopped to think about, and few people today even remember.
Prior to 1974, goalposts were situated on the goal line, not at the back of the end zone, so every kick, in effect, was 10 yards closer. Facing 4th down on your opponent’s 20-yard-line, your field goal attempt would have been from 27 yards out, not 37 as in today’s game. A big difference, obviously.
Also, under modern rules, if your team misses a field goal, its opponent begins possession at the place from which the ball was kicked. In the early days of Stenerud’s career, however, the miss was treated as nothing more than a touchback, so long as the ball cleared the back of the end zone in the air, and the other team would begin from its own 20-yard line.
Do you see where this is going? It was nothing for Stram to trot Stenerud out on fourth down any time the ball was past midfield. After all, the kick was 10 yards closer than we think of it today, and if he missed it, well, the Chiefs were no worse off than if a punt had bounced over the goal line.
That’s why Stenerud was routinely attempting as many as eight field goals from beyond 50 yards each season, which was nearly as many as the rest of the kickers in the league combined.
Well, after a few years of this, old-school coaches like Paul Brown, who sat on the league’s competition committee, had seen enough, and the loopholes were closed to, in Brown’s own words, “put an emphasis on scoring touchdowns instead of winning by kicking field goals.”
Sound familiar?
But if Brown’s rule changes had brought placekickers like Stenerud under control, they did little to change the impact of a punter like Ray Guy.
Not only was Guy another two-sport athlete, attending Southern Mississippi on both baseball and football scholarships, but he was also a triple-threat on the gridiron. As a senior in 1972, Guy was a consensus All-American as a punter and at safety. He kicked a 61-yard field goal in a Utah snowstorm, had a 93-yard punt that bounced — not rolled — out of bounds inside an opponent’s 5-yard line, and picked off eight passes that year.
The Oakland Raiders made Guy the first and still the only punter to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and he rewarded their faith by leading the league in punting average and being named first-team All-Pro three times in his first five seasons.
Guy’s 42.4 career punting average might not look that impressive today, when it often takes 46 or even 47 yards per punt to pace the league, but during its time, that number was downright stratospheric. In the 1970’s and ‘80’s, a 40-yard average was considered the break-even point for punters, and many of them were able to stick around for years while hovering between 37 and 38.
Also worth noting: Guy seldom tried to boot the ball as far as he could, concentrating instead on the height and angle of his kicks, thereby virtually eliminating the opportunity for his opponents to attempt to return them. As a result, there are no fewer than three statistics that are in use today to assess punters that were a direct result of Guy’s technique and dominance.
The first is measuring “hang time,” or the number of seconds that a kick spends in the air. When Guy entered the league, many speculated that his kicks were staying airborne far longer than normal — Houston coach Bum Phillips even went so far as to claim the footballs he was using were over-inflated and insisted that referees conduct a postgame test on them — but no one thought to actually put a stopwatch on one; that is, until Guy famously caromed a kick off the scoreboard, 90 feet above the turf in the Louisiana Superdome, during the 1976 Pro Bowl.
Sure enough, whereas most NFL punters’ efforts were in the air for an average of 3.5 to 4.0 seconds, Guy’s were routinely aloft for over 5.
He also had a talent for “coffin corner” kicks, which he would angle in such a way that they flew or bounced out of bounds near the goal line. So, in 1976, statisticians began tracking punts that were downed inside the opponent’s 20. Guy did this on an incredible 25% (210 of 838) of his eligible punts in his career, and he improved on this facet of his game as he got older, doing it 32 times on 89 attempts in his penultimate campaign of 1985.
Lastly, there’s net punting, which takes the traditional gross punt yardage and subtracts an opponent’s return yardage, as well as taking away 20 yards for every touchback. Technically, this statistic had been around for a while, but it was a curiosity to which most NFL insiders paid little attention, at least until Guy came along.
Take his 1982 season, for example. By some measures, it was the worst year of Guy’s career. He averaged only 39.1 yards per punt. But if you were to look at his net punting average, it was his best season. Of his 47 punts, 12 were downed inside the 20, he had a mere three touchbacks, and only 17 of his kicks were returned for a paltry total of 71 yards, making his net punting average a league-leading 36.3.
And, yes, Guy was the likely target of a rule change, too. Prior to 1974, the players on a punting team could begin racing down the field to cover the return man the instant the ball was snapped. Now, they must wait until the ball is kicked or suffer a penalty. Under the old rules, it’s difficult to imagine any of Guy’s kicks ever being returned, and it’s likely the punt return itself wouldn’t exist today.
The cumulative effect of the trio of Grant, Stenerud and Guy is that, today, special teams has taken its rightful place alongside offense and defense as co-equal elements of a football team’s success.
Thanks to Grant, every staff includes at least one full-time special teams coach, and there are several roster spots reserved for younger players who are given a chance to earn their stripes by excelling on kickoff and punt coverage teams. As a result, a player like Steve Tasker, a backup receiver with 51 career receptions, can earn seven All-Pro selections and still be a legitimate part of the Hall of Fame conversation because of his status as the best kick coverage “gunner” in league history.
40 years ago, the NFL record for consecutive made field goals was 23; today, the record is nearly twice that. Punters have learned that by pointing the nose of the ball toward the ground on release — a so-called “rugby style” kick — they can cause it to bounce back toward them and away from the end zone, much like putting backspin on a chip in golf. Missed field goals and touchbacks on punts have nearly become oddities. The reason? Transformative athletes like Stenerud and Guy raised the status of the kicking game from an afterthought once entrusted to position players to an indispensable art form.
