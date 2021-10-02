NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Hawks were up big against Sussex County Community College during their home opener on Sept. 10.
The Hawks scored to take a 34-2 lead in the third quarter. Assistant coach Kevin Cox told head coach Ted Egger that he was going to put the backup kicker in for the extra point, his son Caden Cox.
“We didn’t tell the other team it was happening,” Egger said. “It was just like any other play. He went in, they came after it and he made the kick. It was a great day.”
The execution of the play was might have been like any other play, but the result was historic.
Cox became the first player with Down syndrome to score a point in an NCAA or NJCAA college football game. His teammates poured out onto the field to celebrate the made kick.
“He’s been bouncing off the walls,” said Mari Cox, Caden’s mother. “I hear him upstairs screeching. He’s watching videos and people commenting and texting him and he can’t hold in the excitement.”
Ask Caden about the extra attention though, and his focus will quickly go back to practice for the Hawks.
“Kicking was great and being part of this team every day,” Caden Cox said. “Today, we’ll practice and get ready for every win and go to playoffs.”
Caden Cox has that distinction of scoring in a college football game, but that’s just scratching the surface.
Caden Cox has a second degree black belt in taekwondo. He is an eight-time swimming champion in the Ohio State Special Olympics. He was a member of the percussion section in the high school marching band. He’s currently learning how to play guitar.
If you’ve heard of Caden Cox before this football season, it was likely on TikTok. He has more than 306,000 followers and 4 million likes.
“They always say with disabilities, people are always hung up on the disability, but we’ve always looked at the abilities,” Mari Cox said.
Caden Cox is also a pitchman, becoming the first Hocking College player to enter into a Name, Image and Likeness agreement when he signed with Rocky Brands.
Kevin Cox said that Rocky Brands Vice President Mark Dean discovered Caden on TikTok, and the announcement of his deal came at halftime against Sussex County.
The hashtag #WheresCadenCox has more than 11 million views.
“Everywhere we go, somebody knows Caden,” Kevin Cox said.
The TikTok phenomenon was Caden’s own creation, as his family didn’t even know he posted dances and videos on the app at first.
“His brother (Zane Cox) was in Tennessee on campus and somebody came up to him and said, ‘We’re following your brother on TikTok.’ He goes, ‘He doesn’t have a TikTok,’ and he looked and it had thousands of followers already. So this is all Caden and it’s all his creations,” Mari Cox said.
Caden said that dancing and lip synching are his favorite things to do on TikTok. You can find him dancing in Rocky Brands gear now as part of his NIL.
Caden Cox’s social media presence is of his own creation.
However, his football success runs in the family.
Kevin Cox was a kicker at Middle Tennessee. Caden’s uncle, David Cox, was an all-American punter at Virginia Tech.
His older brother Zane Cox was the kicker on Hocking College’s first team in 2015.
Zane Cox was working on his kicking one summer when Caden, a sophomore at Freemont Ross High School, decided he wanted to give it a try.
“He started kicking and I was like ‘wow, he had a pretty decent leg on him,’” Kevin Cox said. “So he started kicking some at a practice in the preseason at Freemont and some of the coaches were like ‘get him in uniform. Let’s kick him some.’ He became the starting kicker on the JV team.”
Caden Cox proved he could get the job done, making all seven extra points during a 49-0 victory.
“That’s how he became a kicker,” Kevin Cox said. “I know he wanted to do everything his brother wanted to do. How can we get this kid into a situation like we’re in today? Dreams come true.”
Kevin Cox has coached at Hocking College since 2017. He said he never wanted to coach one of his kids, so he joined the staff after Zane moved onto the University of Tennessee at Martin.
That was another barrier Caden Cox has broken down, as Kevin Cox is in charge of the Hawks’ kickers.
Caden, who is pursuing an Associate of Technical Study degree with a focus on Canine Programs and Performing Arts, joined his dad as part of the Hawks’ football team.
It all led to a Saturday afternoon at Nelsonville-York High School when Caden Cox got his chance to not only appear in a Hawks’ game, but to successfully make a kick.
Egger said it was no surprise the kick went in. He said Caden makes them all the time in practice.
“Caden just brings a high energy to practice,” Egger said. “Comes out there and works really hard at getting great at his craft. He wants to be really good at kicking, so he comes out early and does all his extra kicks. Then we get into field goal, he takes the first few reps and usually makes them and does a great job. Our team feeds off his energy. We really enjoy having him around.”
The story of Caden Cox is just beginning. ESPN will be in town next week to even further shine a spotlight on his positive attributes.
“ESPN is coming to Hocking next week, so I will talk with them about our home games,” Caden Cox said, the excitement evident in his voice.
Until then, Caden will continue to dance on TikTok whenever he’s not studying for classes or preparing for the next practice or game.
There’s no telling where Caden Cox will be next, or what he’ll accomplish.
“We had a program called Caden’s Kicking Buddies, where we worked with individuals with disabilities,” Mari Cox said. “He has been the inspiration for them and I think with this NIL, like his brother said, he’s kicking down barriers for other individuals.
“I think a lot of kids — peer pressure — they put that block in their head because they’re afraid what their peers will think,” she added. “He doesn’t. He gives it a try and has fun doing it.”
