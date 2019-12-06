TUPPERS PLAINS — Eastern boys basketball coach David Kight insists that it’s a nice problem to have.
The Eagles’ first football playoff appearance in 18 years injected an esprit de corp into the school at large, and into its athletic programs specifically, in a way that cannot be denied. But, it has also left him scrambling a bit to catch up.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Kight. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m ecstatic for everyone involved — the school, the coaches, the parents, and especially for the players — but we’ve got football players we’re still transitioning in. We’re still in a feeling-out phase, not really sure of what we have.
“And don’t forget, football season began a week later than usual this year, so we’re essentially two weeks behind the curve.”
In the midst of this uncertainty, there are two things that Kight can be pretty sure of. The first is the make-up of his starting five, owing to a solid core of returning seniors. The second is that point guard will likely be Eastern’s make-or-break position.
For the past three years, the 1-spot had been manned by Sharp Facemeyer, but he and five other seniors have departed. So, this year, the primary ball-handling duties have fallen to senior Derrick Matheny.
Kight is hoping that experience is overrated.
“[Derrick] didn’t play that position for one single possession last year,” Kight laughed. “It’s been quite a transition. It’s a lot more stressful for him, learning a new position, that’s for sure. But, his strength has always been that he plays under control, and his presence there complements the other four players better. It allows them to stay in the positions they’re used to playing.”
Those teammates and their comfort zones are senior Colton Reynolds and junior Ryan Dill on the wings, and seniors Garrett Barringer and Mason Dishong inside.
All five saw varsity playing time, and three of them started at least one game, for a team that finished 11-12 overall, good for 4th in the Tri-Valley Conference-Hocking, and reached the sectional final.
“We’re fortunate to have all five,” said Kight. “Each one brings something unique. Colton and Ryan are very versatile and might even be able to spell Derrick at the point from time-to-time, giving us more of a point guard by committee.
“Garrett’s been varsity for us all four years. He’s been there before. He’s extremely smart and isn’t selfish by any stretch.”
Kight saved his best praise for Dishong, undersized in the post at 6’1” but with a pitbull mentality that makes him the team’s catalyst.
“Mason is our rock, our heartbeat,” he said. “We go as he goes. He never seems to blow up the stat sheet, but he doesn’t have to. He’s tough. Everyone knows that he’s our leader. He’s the kind of player that, forget the numbers, any coach would want ten of him.”
Rounding out the Eagles’ roster are seven juniors — Trevor Morrisey, Matt Blanchard, Blake Newland, Will Oldaker, Hunter Sisson, Owen Johnson and Brad Hawk.
All but Newland and Oldaker played on Eastern’s junior varsity squad last season, with Morrisey seeing a minimum of varsity action. The two football players, meanwhile, have forced Kight to develop a wait-and-see approach.
“They’ve only been here for four or five practices, and sometimes they’re still in football mode. They want to pass block as they’re running down the court,” he chuckled.
Kight admitted that his team doesn’t have a lot of size — at 6’3”, Barringer is two inches taller than anyone else — but the program is beginning to make up for it with numbers. There are 25 players in the practice gym now, allowing the Eagles to field a freshman team for the first time in more than a decade.
“One of my assistants told me that it might be the first time we’ve had one since Howie [Caldwell] was here,” Kight said.
“Still, we’re only two weeks in, so I’m not really sure how deep we’re actually going to be,” he added. “We’ll have to spend our first few games just getting into a rhythm with our rotation, figuring out minutes, who plays when and how much, and how the pieces will fit together.”
